NSA Naples Deepens Ties with Gricignano Community in Italy

NAPLES, Italy — Leaders from U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples and the City of Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, met during a key leader engagement on February 21. The visit underscored the ongoing efforts to foster positive relations between the base and its Italian neighbors.



NSA Naples Commanding Officer Capt. John Randazzo and Gricignano Mayor Vittorio Lettieri, along with senior staff from both organizations, participated in the engagement. The visit included tours of the Gricignano-Teverola train station, a recreational park and a city bus stop located just outside the main entrance of NSA Naples’s Support Site.



"This engagement builds on the strong foundation of collaboration we established earlier this year," said Randazzo, referencing Mayor Lettieri's visit to NSA Naples in December 2024. "Strengthening the connection between our communities is vital to supporting the families of our personnel."



Discussions centered on how the base and the city could collaborate to leverage the train station, city bus stop and recreational park for the benefit of both communities.



Mayor Lettieri expressed his appreciation for the continued partnership. "Our community thrives when we work together," he remarked. "These exchanges are essential to the shared prosperity of both our citizens and the American personnel who contribute to our region. Deeper understanding and cooperation benefit everyone."



The February meeting built upon the December 2024 engagement, when Mayor Lettieri attended NSA Naples' annual holiday tree lighting ceremony. During that visit, he toured base facilities, including the fitness center, bowling alley, and Fleet and Family Support Center, engaging with local Italian employees, base residents, and staff.



NSA Naples serves as a vital hub for U.S. and allied forces. Home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, it provides essential support for naval operations, enabling combat readiness and bolstering strategic partnerships across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility.



The base's wide-ranging capabilities include air and port operations, force protection, emergency services, logistics, and administrative support. Critically, NSA Naples also prioritizes the well-being of service members and their families by providing essential quality-of-life programs and services. Through these efforts, NSA Naples plays a crucial role in maintaining stability and security across a strategically vital region.



