Photo Essay: Relocation of World War II-era barracks at Fort McCoy, Part 2

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Barracks buildings from the 1600 block at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown Feb. 20, 2025,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Barracks buildings from the 1600 block at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown Feb. 20, 2025, after being moved from the 1600 block to another area of the installation. Contractors are moving several buildings in winter 2025. These buildings will eventually be reset at another area of the post so new construction can begin in their current location on new officer quarters. The contractor moving these buildings is Devooght Building Movers of Manitowoc, Wis. In 2023 during the first barracks move operations at Fort McCoy, that was the first time an effort like that took place at Fort McCoy, Fort McCoy officials said. Looking back, all five of the current buildings being moved were originally built 83 years ago in 1942 during the construction of Fort McCoy's cantonment area. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

World War II-era arracks buildings from the 1600 block at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown after being moved Feb. 20 from the 1600 block to another area of the installation.



Contractors are moving several buildings in winter 2025. These buildings will eventually be reset at another area of the post so new construction can begin in their current location on new officer quarters.



The contractor moving these buildings is Devooght Building Movers of Manitowoc, Wis.







In 2023 during the first barracks move operations at Fort McCoy, that was the first time an effort like that took place at Fort McCoy, Fort McCoy officials said.



Looking back, all five of the current buildings being moved were originally built 83 years ago in 1942 during the construction of Fort McCoy's cantonment area.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



