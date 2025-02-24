403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Marshall McMickell, Logistics Readiness Center-Daegu

Courtesy Photo | Marshall McMickell, Area IV installation transportation officer, Logistics Readiness...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marshall McMickell, Area IV installation transportation officer, Logistics Readiness Center-Daegu (right), explains vehicle divestiture and the impact it will have on support operations to Gordon “Buzz” Hackett, deputy commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade (left), and Jeffery Schott, director, LRC-Daegu, at the vehicle maintenance and motor pool, Camp Henry, 29 May 2024. (Photo by Chu, Myong Su, LRC-Daegu) see less | View Image Page

Hometown:



Ogden, Utah



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army?



13 Years and have served with 403rd AFSB LRC-Daegu for the last three and-a-half years. Prior to that I was the installation transportation officer for the 407th AFSB LRC-Leavenworth and 403rd AFSB LRC-North Transportation and Maintenance Division chief.



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military?



I spent 24 years on active duty with the U.S. Air Force and seven years as a Department of the Air Force Civilian and 13 years as a Department of the Army Civilian.



Tell us about your job and what you do:



I am the installation transportation officer for Area IV. I am the subject matter expert on transportation related matters. I manage and provide oversight on the movement of personnel property, passenger travel, movement of personally owned vehicles for civilians and service member stationed in Area IV. Additionally, I manage and control the vehicle fleets assigned to USAG-Daegu and 403rd AFSB units within Area IV.



What other duties are you responsible for?



I am the transportation subject matter expert for Area IV, providing direction, guidance and assistance to USAG-Daegu and others on transportation related issues.



What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-Daegu?



I oversaw the Class B fleet divestiture, developed a series of standard transportation metrics covering all aspects of transportation readiness, developed and enhanced transportation capabilities and briefings for the garrison and brigade commander to assist in monitoring transportation readiness and support operations.



What is the best thing about working at LRC-Daegu?



Our Department of the Army and Korean national civilians work as a cohesive team and continually take the extra steps to ensure the mission is accomplished. They strive to foster and forge new and enhance existing working relationships between U.S. and Korean personnel and are second to none compared to other organizations I have worked for in the past.



What motivates you?



Family, friends and the sense of accomplishment when solving unique or difficult problems and issues. I thrive on getting the details right and focusing the solution on the real issue.



What do you like to do in your free time?



I spend my free time exercising, traveling and keeping my wife of 38 years happy.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



I am an avid carpenter and woodworker when I am at home. I recently just finished remodeling the game room in our home in Utah.



Do you have anything else you would like to share?



I am happily married for the past 38 years and am looking forward what the future holds.