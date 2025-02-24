Fort Buchanan challenges misperceptions through stakeholders’ engagements

Photo By David Hernandez | As part of the command's community outreach and stakeholder engagement initiatives,...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | As part of the command's community outreach and stakeholder engagement initiatives, local media personality and journalist Enrique "Kike" Cruz met with Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation command sergeant major, and Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, at the installation headquarters, Feb. 24. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- As part of the command's community outreach and stakeholder engagement initiatives, local media personality and journalist Enrique "Kike" Cruz met with Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, the installation command sergeant major, and Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, at the installation headquarters, Feb. 24.



Samples seized the opportunity to challenge misperceptions about Fort Buchanan's mission and relevance.



"When people hear about Fort Buchanan, they often think of the golf course or the lake, but our mission goes far beyond that. Fort Buchanan is a leader in family, morale, welfare, and recreation (FMWR), focusing on warfighter readiness. Here, we train soldiers to fight, win, and return successfully, supporting their ability to shoot, move, and communicate effectively," said Samples.



Meanwhile, Bergman-Gándara explained some of the installation's numerous services for military branches, families, veterans, and retirees, including the high-quality education offered by the Department of Defense Education Activity.



"At Fort Buchanan, our students engage in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) research, explore various subjects, and even participate in horticulture classes where they learn to grow their own herbs. The curriculum includes music, language classes, and athletics, ensuring a comprehensive education. Parents can feel confident when they bring their children here, they are receiving a well-rounded, holistic education that prepares them for life," said Bergman-Gándara.



Next, the commanding officer explained how the installation enables the warfighter despite the fact that it does not have a live-fire weapons range. To do so, Samples invited Cruz to the Training Support Center (TSC) to have a hands-on experience at the Engagement Skills Trainer II.



“It does not matter what the Military Occupational Specialty is; every service member can develop their marksmanship fundamental skills at Fort Buchanan before they go to an actual live range, which translates into saving taxpayers’ money,” said Samples.



After shooting the 50 caliber Browning Machine Gun, the M249 SAW (Squad Automatic Weapon), and other weapon simulators, an astonished Cruz expressed a better understanding of the installation.



"This visit has certainly allowed me to better understand what Fort Buchanan really is, its mission, and its great relevance for Puerto Rico and our soldiers," said Cruz.



This type of stakeholder engagement creates a strong bridge of understanding between the men and women in uniform in Puerto Rico and the society they defend. Simultaneously, through these encounters, local civilians gain a unique insight into the lives of those who defend their nation's security.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.