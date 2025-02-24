Fort Buchanan welcomes Cain as the new FMWR Director

Photo By David Hernandez | With over 24 years of experience in the recreation and tourism administration...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | With over 24 years of experience in the recreation and tourism administration industry, Daniel E. Cain, a native of Illinois, recently became the new Director of the Fort Buchanan's Directorate of Family, Morale, Recreation and Welfare (FMWR). see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- With over 24 years of experience in the recreation and tourism administration industry, Daniel E. Cain, a native of Illinois, recently became the new Director of the Fort Buchanan's Directorate of Family, Morale, Recreation and Welfare (FMWR).



"I am very excited to have this opportunity to do the job I've spent 25 years learning the skills and knowledge to perform well. It's even better because this role offers the ultimate work-life balance," said Cain



Cain arrives with big plans and announces two major initiatives set to take place during the year.



"First, the Roberto Clemente gym annex now operates 24/7, offering a convenient workout space for shift workers and night owls who prefer exercising late at night or early in the morning. Second, FMWR is organizing a celebrity softball event. The team is still refining the concept and operational details." said Cain.



Cain, who holds a master's degree in Recreation Parks and Tourism Administration, brings a wealth of experience to the installation. His background includes service in the National Guard and operational experiences working at different locations, including Poland and Alaska. Cain's vision focuses on enhancing recreational facilities and fostering community engagement at Fort Buchanan.



His assignment to Puerto Rico showcases how the Army enables personal growth and professional development – empowering Soldiers and civilian employees to be part of something greater than themselves and be all they can be.



The Directorate of FMWR supports military readiness by delivering quality-of-life programs and services for Soldiers and their families.



For more information about the Family, Morale, Recreation, and Welfare of Fort Buchanan, visit https://buchanan.armymwr.com



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.