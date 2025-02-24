Fort Drum civilian employees recognized for exceptional work performance

Courtesy Photo | Col. Eric M. Johnson, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander for support (far...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Eric M. Johnson, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander for support (far right), and Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jermiah Larson (far left) congratulate Christopher Baker, Gary Workman, Barb Pillans, and Yulisa Parisi for being named Civilians of the Year during a ceremony Feb. 26 inside The Peak. (Photo by Glenn Wagner, Visual Information) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Feb. 26, 2025) -- The civilian workforce provides the foundational support, stability and institutional knowledge to ensure mission success for warfighters and their families at Fort Drum



Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division (LI) officials recognized the skills and expertise of Department of the Army civilian employees during the Civilians of the Quarter and 2024 Civilians of the Year ceremony Feb. 26 inside The Peak.



“Today is about our awardees,” said Col. Eric M. Johnson, 10th Mountain Division (LI) deputy commander for support. “Our 22 Civilians of the Quarter, spread across 11 directorates, represent the very best of our civilian workforce.”



Johnson said they don’t often get the credit for their efforts, often working behind-the-scenes as quiet professionals so there is no interruption to the services vital for the community members who work, live and train at Fort Drum.



“These employees keep the streetlights working, our ranges hot, our teeth clean, our bodies not-so-broken, our motivation high, our offices connected, and even keep us safe on the streets,” he said. “For all of our recognized Volunteers of the Quarter, thank you for all that you do for our community.”



The following employees received recognition for their contributions during the fourth quarter of 2024:



General Schedule 1-8



John Feeley, Mission and Installation Contracting Command (MICC); Heidi Gagnon, U.S. Army Dental Health Activity-Fort Drum; Kimbra Jones, 10th Mountain Division (LI); Kody Martin, Directorate of Emergency Services; Kasie McAnallen, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity; Ashley Shepard, 10th Mountain Division (LI); and Michael Tribble, 10th Mountain Division (LI).



Heidi Gagnon was awarded Civilian of the Quarter in the GS 1-8 category. As an information receptionist with U.S. Army Dental Health Activity-Fort Drum, her knowledge and expertise in templating, scheduling, and Soldier Readiness Processing, greatly impacted the overall dental readiness of the Soldiers she serves. Her contributions to the process increased dental readiness from 84 percent to 93 percent.



General Schedule 9-12



Miguel Alamo, 10th Mountain Division (LI); Clarence Dugger, Directorate of Public Works; Allen Janssen, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation; Brandon Lee, 10th Mountain Division (LI); John Maniscalco, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity; Rebecca McCranie, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation; Kaela Mitchell, Directorate of Human Resources; Ronald Peck, U.S. Army Dental Health Activity-Fort Drum; Angelique Walsh, Directorate of Emergency Services; and Emiliani Weeks, Army Field Support Battalion.



Allen Janssen was awarded Civilian of the Quarter in the GS 9-12 category. As Fort Drum FMWR special events coordinator, he successfully executed five community events attended by more than 5,500 patrons, while working on two special projects designed to improve patrons’ experience at FMWR events. He also is recognized for taking time to personally engage with Soldiers and family members at every event to boost morale and community spirit.



Supervisory



Robert Derouin, Directorate of Emergency Services; and Gary Workman, Directorate of Human Resources.



Gary Workman was named Civilian of the Quarter in the Supervisory category. He is commended for his exceptional performance as a supervisory plans and operations specialist, which ensured smooth and continuous operations and record-keeping at the Education Center. His volunteerism and superior technical capabilities enhanced the camaraderie and proficiency of the entire organization.



Wage Grade



Jamie Rucker, Directorate of Public Works; Scott Soules, Directorate of Public Works; and Raymond Williams, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



Raymond Williams was awarded Civilian of the Quarter in the Wage Grade category. As a fuel distribution system operator, he was instrumental in providing more than 2,000 gallons of fuel to 14 aircraft and dispensing de-ice fluid toward the safe deployment of 2,400 Soldiers.



In the past year, more than 100 civilian employees were recognized during the quarterly award ceremonies. From the pool of nominees, one employee from each of four categories is selected as Civilian of the Year.



Nominees are evaluated by a panel of directors and installation leadership, and they are scored on specific performance criteria, including complexity of tasks performed, customer service, support to mission, and innovation in the performance of their duties.



Johnson joined Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jermiah Larson, garrison senior enlisted adviser, in recognizing the 2023 Civilian of the Year awardees in each of the following categories:



General Schedule 1-8



Yulisa Parisi, police officer and traffic investigator with the Directorate of Emergency Services, was awarded for her knowledge, expertise, and dedication to law enforcement, which has directly improved the safety of the Fort Drum community.



General Schedule 9-12



Barb Pillans, a funds control analyst with the Directorate of Resource Management, was awarded for her expertise and attention to detail that allowed the Fort Drum garrison to flawlessly execute more than $247 million in annual funding, and an additional $23 million at year’s end.



Supervisory



Gary Workman, a supervisory plans and operations specialist with the Directorate of Human Resources, was awarded for his technical expertise and leadership in providing innovative solutions, and enhancing efficiency, effectiveness and timeliness of all DHR services.



Wage Grade Category



Christopher Baker, a material examiner and identifier with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, is credited for providing his knowledge and expertise toward training opportunities for 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers that ensured they were prepared for deployment missions.



“This day is all about appreciation of the hard work that our civilian workforce does for all the Soldiers and families here on Fort Drum,” Myer said. “There’s a total of 26 people we are recognizing today, but there are countless others that do amazing work, day in and day out.”