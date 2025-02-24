Defense Health Network-National Capital Region and U.S. Navy Conduct Milestone Virtual Health Test Aboard USS Gerald R. Ford

The Defense Health Network-National Capital Region (DHN-NCR), in collaboration with Navy Medicine, the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), and Medweb, successfully conducted a proof-of-concept test Feb. 21, 2025, to explore the feasibility of virtual health consultations for deployed Sailors.



The test, conducted while Ford was pier side at Naval Station Norfolk, connected the ship to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) using a synchronous, video-enabled virtual health platform over an unclassified network. The effort was supported by U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC), and the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), demonstrating a unified approach to enhancing access to care for service members at sea.



While the test confirmed that real-time audio and video data transfer is possible between afloat assets and military treatment facilities (MTFs), network latency remains a challenge for clinical application. Despite this limitation, the successful connection represents a major step forward in the Navy’s virtual health capabilities and paves the way for future developments.



“Providing timely, high-quality healthcare to our warfighters, no matter where they serve, is our top priority,” said DHN-NCR Chief Health Informatics Officer, U.S. Navy Commander, (Dr.) Isaac Schwartz. “This milestone lays the groundwork for expanding telemedicine capabilities across the fleet, ensuring that Sailors at sea can access the specialized care they need from experts at military treatment facilities.”



With this successful test, efforts will now focus on defining clinical priorities, refining technical infrastructure, and developing policies and training strategies to improve telemedicine capabilities for the fleet. As military operations continue to evolve, the ability to connect deployed personnel with world-class medical care will be critical to maintaining readiness and mission success.



For more information about the DHN-NCR's virtual appointment capabilities visit https://tricare.mil/Plans/SpecialPrograms/MyMilitaryHealth/Virtual-Visits or to schedule a virtual visit, please contact your local military treatment facility or contact your care team through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.

