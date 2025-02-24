Programs team benefits from varied backgrounds

The programs team, in the programs and project management division, thrives on teamwork, according to Nicholas Lorenz, project scheduler. The key to their team? A variety of backgrounds and experiences. Some of the team members come from other districts, some from other offices in the St. Paul District and some from other federal agencies. The result? A team that is innovative and can adapt to a continuously changing environment, Lorenz said.



The programs team helps oversee and coordinate various projects with lifecycle schedules and budgets to produce products and other strategic initiatives, Lorenz said.



Dawn Polensky, chief of programs, added, “We handle the finances for programs and projects being funded within the district.” Polensky has been in this position and with St. Paul District for over three years. She has been with USACE for eight and a half years and with the federal government for 16 years.



Lorenz said, “Programs is evolving and involved in every aspect of the district’s execution with regard to projects and budgets. Having a team that is innovative and adaptive with the changing environment is a testament to their prior experiences and backgrounds and is crucial to our team’s success.”



Lorenz has a varied background with USACE. He has been a construction officer representative for Detroit District and within the St. Paul District he has been a survey technician, quality assurance/quality control inspector for the Dredge Goetz and an equipment specialist. He has been with the federal government for 12 years.



“Programs is a strategic subpart of the project management branch that helps to oversee and coordinate the various projects with lifecycle schedules and budgets to produce products and other strategic initiatives across an organization,” he said.



-30-

