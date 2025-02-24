Fort Buchanan leverages the U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador Program

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | From left to right, Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison commander, Col. John D....... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | From left to right, Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison commander, Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, and Brig. Gen. retired Fernando Fernández, U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador, recently met at the installation's headquarters to discuss several U.S. Army future community outreach initiatives. The Army Reserve Ambassador Program was established in 1998 to promote awareness of the Army Reserve and its goals and objectives and to serve as a vital bridge in communities to further educate and garner support for the Army Reserve. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- From left to right, Ulises Marrero, Deputy to the Garrison commander, Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, and Brig. Gen. retired Fernando Fernández, U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador, recently met at the installation's headquarters to discuss several U.S. Army future community outreach initiatives.



"This is not just an assignment for me. Puerto Rico, for me and my family, feels like home. I am amazed with the tradition of service on this beautiful island, "said Samples during the encounter.



Fernández highlighted the need to continue showcasing the U.S. Army in the local communities.



"Fort Buchanan represents the U.S. Army for our local community. That is why the installation must continue developing and nurturing relationships in the communities across the island," said Fernández.



The Army Reserve Ambassador Program was established in 1998 to promote awareness of the Army Reserve and its goals and objectives and to serve as a vital bridge in communities to further educate and garner support for the Army Reserve.



Army Regulation 140.1, Chapter 9 outlines the role, function, and operational level of the Army Reserve Ambassador. Ambassadors are a powerful means of message delivery to the American people.



As the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.