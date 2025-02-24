NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Feb. 26, 2025) - At 7:54 a.m., Feb. 26, NAS Sigonella security forces were alerted to a possible VBIED (vehicle-born incendiary explosive device). After a thorough investigation, it was determined there was no threat. The all clear was given at 11:25 a.m.



Navy Security Force personnel responded to the situation immediately to investigate.



Personnel were evacuated from the immediate area and the NAS 2 base entry control point was secured.



Out of an abundance of caution, at approximately 8:38 a.m. NAS 2 was ordered to shelter-in-place.



Naval Air Station Sigonella’s NAS 1 and Marinai bases were not under threat and not put in a shelter-in-place status.



Italian explosives disposal specialists, in coordination with host nation police, inspected the package and determined it was not a threat.



We are grateful to our Navy Security Force personnel for their quick response. Naval Security Forces responded to the scene immediately, and reflecting our training, were joined within minutes by Naval Air Station Sigonella first responders.



Naval Air Station Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.



For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassigonella/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2025 Date Posted: 02.26.2025 06:38 Story ID: 491520 Location: IT Web Views: 138 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Security Incident Causes Shelter-in-Place at NAS Sigonella, by LTJG Andrea Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.