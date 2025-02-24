United Nations Command hosts Member States Roundtable in Seoul

The United Nations Command convened its monthly Member States Ambassador Roundtable in Seoul, with representatives from all 18 member nations in attendance, Feb. 26.



Chaired by the UNC Deputy Commander Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, the session focused on assessing the current security dynamics of the Korean Peninsula and evaluating UNC’s ongoing initiatives to uphold peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.



Macaulay stressed UNC’s unwavering commitment to the Armistice Agreement and highlighted the critical role of transparent communication and collaboration among member states in addressing emerging challenges.



The member state representatives reaffirmed the importance of their collective efforts, underscoring that their shared dedication is essential for maintaining regional security.

