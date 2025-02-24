Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deputy Commander Travels to Cambodia

    PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA

    02.25.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Major General Scott A. Winter, Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans for the U.S. Army Pacific met with Cambodian military leadership during a visit to the Kingdom on February 25, 2025.

    Maj. Gen. Winter held a dialogue with Lt. General Suon Samnang, chairman of the Military Cooperation Coordination Group, in Phnom Penh to discuss strategic cooperation and security assistance. He met with alumni of the Professional Military Education program to congratulate them on bringing the fruits of U.S. training back to their home country. In Kampong Speu Province, Maj. Gen. Winter visited the Peace Keeping Operations center to tour its training centers and discuss potential opportunities for cooperation.

    Maj. Gen. Winter’s travel follows a visit by General Ronald P. Clark, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Pacific, on February 24, 2025

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.25.2025 20:55
    Story ID: 491504
    Location: PHNOM PENH, KH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Commander Travels to Cambodia, by SSG Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Peacekeeping
    Cambodia
    U.S. Army
    Training
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download