Deputy Commander Travels to Cambodia

Major General Scott A. Winter, Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans for the U.S. Army Pacific met with Cambodian military leadership during a visit to the Kingdom on February 25, 2025.



Maj. Gen. Winter held a dialogue with Lt. General Suon Samnang, chairman of the Military Cooperation Coordination Group, in Phnom Penh to discuss strategic cooperation and security assistance. He met with alumni of the Professional Military Education program to congratulate them on bringing the fruits of U.S. training back to their home country. In Kampong Speu Province, Maj. Gen. Winter visited the Peace Keeping Operations center to tour its training centers and discuss potential opportunities for cooperation.



Maj. Gen. Winter’s travel follows a visit by General Ronald P. Clark, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Pacific, on February 24, 2025

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2025 Date Posted: 02.25.2025 Story ID: 491504 Location: PHNOM PENH, KH