FORT KNOX, Ky. — The annual Fort Knox Army Emergency Relief Campaign will begin on March 1 and run through June 14. A campaign kickoff event, featuring remarks from installation senior leaders and a unit bowling competition, will be hosted at Houston Bowling Alley at 3 p.m. on March 6.



Officials say the goal for the 2025 AER Campaign is to reach a 25% participation rate and collect at least $130,000 in donations.



Donations can be made by contacting unit representatives, making direct donations through ACS at the ACS building located on Eisenhower Avenue or by going to the official Army Emergency Relief donation page. Be sure to select Fort Knox from the ‘section’ drop down menu when donating. Donations can be made in the form of a one-time donation or as a ‘monthly gift’.



Donations can also be made by scanning an official AER QR code that takes individuals directly to the Fort Knox AER donation page. The QR code does require a minimum $5 donation – flat or allotted – to complete the process.



Ninety cents for every dollar donated will go directly towards AER funding for 0% interest loans, grants and scholarships to help Soldiers and their Families throughout the year.



Last year, the AER was able to help 447 Soldiers and Families at Fort Knox with over $634,000 and $245,000 worth of scholarships went to spouses and children.



Editor’s Note: For further details or questions email donations@aerhq.org or call 866-878-6378.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2025 Date Posted: 02.25.2025 14:12 Story ID: 491481 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Annual Fort Knox Army Emergency Relief Campaign set to kick off March 1, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.