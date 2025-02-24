Corps awards contract for Saw Mill Run flood-protection project rehabilitation

Photo By Andrew Byrne | The concrete channel at the Saw Mill Run local flood-protection project sustained...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Byrne | The concrete channel at the Saw Mill Run local flood-protection project sustained minor storm damage in 2018. The work to repair the project involves removing and replacing the fabric-formed concrete revetment, repairing the upstream access ramp and undercut concrete-slab revetment, and filling the scour hole downstream of the drop structure. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District awarded a nearly $1 million contract to rehabilitate a concrete channel within the Saw Mill Run local flood-protection project in the West End neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



The district awarded the contract to Gale Construction Company of Joliet, Illinois. The city of Pittsburgh is sponsoring the project.



The concrete channel sustained minor storm damage in 2018. The work involves removing and replacing the fabric-formed concrete revetment, repairing the upstream access ramp and undercut concrete-slab revetment, and filling the scour hole downstream of the drop structure.



“Small projects can have big impacts, and this project is an excellent example of how federal partnerships can benefit local communities,” said Patrick Moore, a project manager with the Pittsburgh District. “By partnering with the district, the city of Pittsburgh can complete this project without increasing costs to taxpayers, and the district can continue reducing flood risk for the people of West End.”



The rehabilitation work will restore the structure to pre-storm conditions. The project went into operation in 2000.



The government shares the project cost with the sponsor at a rate of 68.5 to 31.5 percent, respectively, under Section 313 of the Water Resources Development Act. The district expects contractors to complete work in the spring of 2026.



BACKGROUND: Section 313 of the Water Resources Development Act of 1992, as amended, authorizes the Corps of Engineers to provide support to communities for projects such as wastewater treatment and related facilities; water supply; storage, treatment, and distribution facilities; and surface water resource projection and development in south-central Pennsylvania. The program addresses widespread community problems regarding inadequate wastewater treatment, contaminated sources of drinking water, inadequate water supply capabilities, and degraded surface and groundwater quality.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.