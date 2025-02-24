A Father’s Journey, A Son’s Dream

In 2017, Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico, unleashing destruction that forever changed countless lives. For Staff Sgt. Salas, the Category 4 storm not only devastated the island but also swept away his restaurant— a dream he had built with grit. Left with nothing but the weight of responsibility to provide for his family, Salas made a decision that would alter the course of his life: he joined the United States Army.



What began as a choice to provide for his family became a journey of resilience and purpose— unbeknownst to Salas, it also inspired his then 10-year-old son, Ecktor.



A Son’s Eyes, A Fathers Legacy



At just 10 years old, Ecktor witnessed the devastation of Hurricane Maria firsthand. He remembers the fear and uncertainty that filled their home as his father sought a way to rebuild their lives. When Salas announced he was joining the Army, young Ecktor felt a mix of sadness and worry.



“All I knew about the military was war,” he recalls, “I didn’t know if my dad would come back.”



But as time passed Ecktor’s fear turned into admiration. Through the pictures and stories his father sent from places like Africa and Afghanistan, Ecktor began to see the world through his father’s eyes. The resilience and determination his dad showed during those difficult years left a profound impression of him.



The Moment that changed Everything



Years later, Ecktor approached his father with a life-changing decision of his own. He wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and join the Army.



“It was emotional,” Salas said, his voice breaking with pride. “I never realized the impact my sacrifices had on him until that moment— to hear him say he wanted to be like me— it was overwhelming.”



Ecktor’s decision marked the continuation of a new legacy that began with resilience. Like his father Sgt. Salas, Ecktor saw the Army not just as a career but a path to purpose and a way to open doors to success.



The Power of the Army Transforms Lives



Now an Army Recruiter, Staff Sgt. Salas carries his son’s admiration as a source of inspiration in his work. “In recruiting, all we have is each other,” he says. “I strive to be the best for everyone I meet because you never know the impact you will have on them.”



Through the Army, Salas earned his bachelor’s degree and is now pursuing a master’s degree, all while having more time for his family than he ever has as a restaurant owner.



“No military branch can match what we have,” Salas says with conviction. “The Army has great leadership. They really take care of their people” he shares. While he humbly credits his inspiration to those around him, it’s clear that he inspires everyone he meets.



A Legacy Forged in Service



Eight years after Hurricane Maria reshaped their lives, the Salas family embodies resilience, sacrifice, and the transformative power of the Army. In February 2025, Staff Sgt. Salas had the honor of swearing in his son, Ecktor into the Army, a moment that symbolized more than the passing of the torch— it was a powerful testament to the bond forged through shared trials and triumphs.



As Ecktor prepares to ship out for basic training, the gravity of his decision resonates deeply. For Staff Sgt. Salas, it’s the realization that his journey from rebuilding after devastation to wearing the uniform with pride— has inspired the next generation to rise above and embrace a life of purpose.



For Ecktor, following in his father’s footsteps is more than a career choice; it’s a commitment to honor the legacy of a man who turned loss into opportunity, hardship into strength.



“My dad is a hero and role model, “Ecktor says with pride.



The Salas family story is a reminder to Soldiers everywhere of the profound impact their service has— not only on their own lives but on the lives of those they love. It’s a legacy built on grit, shaped by sacrifice, and carried forward with resilience, one that embodies the very heart of what it means to serve in the United States Army.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2025 Date Posted: 02.25.2025 10:35 Story ID: 491454 Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US Hometown: CAGUAS, PR Web Views: 120 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Father’s Journey, A Son’s Dream, by Cynthia Stephenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.