188th Wing Prepares for Combat Readiness Inspection

FORT SMITH, Ark. – The 188th Wing is preparing for a Combat Readiness Inspection (CRI) scheduled for February 27 through March 2, 2025, at Ebbing Air National Guard Base.



The CRI is a critical assessment designed to measure mission readiness and ensure that the 188th Wing’s personnel, equipment, and procedures meet the Air Force’s highest standards. Inspectors will assess operational effectiveness, compliance with regulations, and the unit’s ability to respond to real-world contingencies.



“Combat readiness is at the core of everything we do,” said Col. Kipp Parker, the 188th Wing deputy commander. “This inspection is an opportunity to showcase our warfighting capabilities and demonstrate we are always ready, always there to answer the nation’s call.”



In the weeks leading up to the CRI, Airmen across the wing have participated in smaller training exercises, focusing on mobilization procedures and emergency response protocols. These exercises test not only individual proficiency but also unit cohesion and adaptability under pressure.



The inspection itself could include evaluations of the wing’s ability to rapidly deploy assets, sustain combat operations, and execute its mission in contested environments. Key areas of focus include logistics, security forces, medical readiness, and communications.



“The CRI isn’t just about passing a test—it’s about proving we’re ready for the fight,” said Lt. Col. Paul Needham, the 188th Wing inspector general. “Our Airmen understand the stakes and are committed to upholding the Air Force’s core values of integrity, service, and excellence.”

