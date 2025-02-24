Adjutant General’s Corps inducts new Distinguished Member of the Corps

Photo By Troy Darr | Max Ivulich explains how the performance evaluation system works for Soldiers assigned...... read more read more Photo By Troy Darr | Max Ivulich explains how the performance evaluation system works for Soldiers assigned to the Military Personnel Exchange Program in Europe during the opening day of readiness training for MPEP Soldiers hosted by U.S. Army NATO Nov. 5-10 at Sembach, Germany. The Military Personnel Exchange Program is a security cooperation program involving the reciprocal exchange of personnel between the U.S. Army and a similar unit in a foreign military service. (Photo Credit: Troy Darr) see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – A civilian employee at U.S. Army NATO headquarters was recently inducted into the Adjutant General’s Corps as a Distinguished Member for 2025.



Max Ivulich currently works as the chief of the U.S. Army NATO G9 section but was inducted into the AG Corps for his military service from 1995 to 2016. Ivulich retired from active duty in 2016 as a chief warrant officer 4.



The chief of the AG Corps appoints Distinguished Members of the Corps for an indefinite tenure and includes Soldiers, military retirees, and civilians that make positive, lasting, and significant contributions that perpetuate the history and traditions of the AG Corps.



“I had the opportunity to work with Max during my assignment to U.S. Army NATO Brigade from 2017 to 2020,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Chad Bowen, who serves as the ninth chief warrant officer of the Adjutant General’s Corps. “Max joined our team in 2018, and we collaborated closely in the same office for two years.”



“This allowed me to gain a comprehensive understanding of his contributions, not only within the brigade but also regarding the broader impact he had throughout Europe in support of the Adjutant General Corps,” said Bowen.



Ivulich immigrated to the United States from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was living in New York City working three jobs when he realized he wanted a change in his life.



“I know it sounds cliche,” said Ivulich, “but I wanted to give something back to the country that had given me so much.



“But not just giving back to the country but also becoming a more productive member of society,” said Ivulich. “So, I figured the Marine Corps would be a good way to serve my country and get money from the GI Bill to pay for a college education.”



Ivulich said he never intended to make the military a career. His initial plan was to serve four years and then attend college. But somewhere along the way, Ivulich had the opportunity to become a human resources warrant officer in the Army. He took the chance and never looked back.



Ivulich said he was surprised when he learned he was selected for the honor.



“Throughout my career, I've met so many warrant officers that would run circles around me,” said Ivulich. “Of course it's nice to be recognized, but I don't know that I deserve the distinction.”



Ivulich said some of the highlights of his career included the opportunity to serve as a detachment commander in a personnel service battalion, his deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and a special project he was hand selected to perform at the Pentagon in support of the Army G1.



“I was associated with Max when I was a just a wobbly warrant officer 1,” said Mark Hickman, deputy commandant of the U.S. Army Adjutant General School. “He was an integral part of my development and a backstop for any assistance I needed when assigned to the old 55th Personnel Services Battalion in Wiesbaden (Germany) in 2005 to 2007.”



Ivulich’s greatest accomplishment, he said, was what he was able to achieve not only during his time as a warrant officer at U.S. Army NATO from 2010 to 2013, but since his return to the organization as a civilian employee in 2018.



Lia Christie, U.S. Army NATO’s civilian personnel liaison, worked with Ivulich when he served at U.S. Army NATO as a warrant officer and since he returned as a civilian employee.



“The three things that I remember most about his time as a warrant officer was that he was really crucial in assisting with the unit’s transition from Schwetzingen to here in Sembach,” said Christie. “He is also an expert in all aspects of the civilian employee side of human resources and served as my back up for everything I did.”



“But most importantly, he is an awesome leader,” said Christie. “He gives great feedback. It doesn’t matter if you are a private or a colonel. He works well with everyone and treats everyone with respect.”



Distinguished members of the AG Corps are expected to promote and enhance the history and traditions of the AG Corps, promote the warfighting ethos among Soldiers, and create cohesion among members of the AG Corps.



“The brigade commander and I want to congratulate Mr. Ivulich on his selection as a Distinguished Member of the AG Corps Class of 2025,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Kisha Vaught, U.S. Army NATO. “This is a well-deserved recognition of his dedication, hard work, and outstanding contributions.”