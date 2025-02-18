1st Cavalry Division Band Joins Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music Students

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Five soldiers from the U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division band joined young musicians from...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Five soldiers from the U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division band joined young musicians from the Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music Feb. 23, as part of the institution’s first 2025 Sunday concert at the Bertita and Guillermo L. Martinez theater, Jesús Maria Sanromá concert hall. see less | View Image Page

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO- Five soldiers from the U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division band joined young musicians from the Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music Feb. 23, as part of the institution’s first 2025 Sunday concert at the Bertita and Guillermo L. Martinez theater, Jesús Maria Sanromá concert hall.



The concert, co-directed by Chief Warrant Officer Five James M. Bettencourt, is part of the United States Army's community outreach efforts in Puerto Rico, coordinated with the U.S. Army San Juan Recruiting District.



“Over the past 50 years, many conservatory graduates have joined the United States Armed Forces and served the nation as professional musicians,” said Rafael Enrique Irizarry, musical director of the conservatory.



Sanelys Ruiz, a native of Caguas and a specialist in the French horn, was among the members of the Army band.



“It is an honor to return to Puerto Rico in uniform and play at the conservatory. It's a dream come true,” Ruiz said.



It was a special moment for Joel Eden Ruiz Rodriguez, Sanelys' father.



“It is very difficult to express my feelings when I see her on stage in her uniform. I always supported her decision to enter the Army, as it represents a great opportunity for musicians to develop professionally, especially in the French horn, a symphonic instrument. The discipline and sense of perseverance required of a musician are often the same as those required of a soldier,” said the proud father, who is also a teacher at the Escuela Libre de Música de Caguas.



As part of the concert, the young conservatory graduate Gabriel I. Sánchez Bravo from Trujillo Alto formalized his decision to join the United States Army as a musician by taking the military oath in front of the audience and the student band.



“Not everyone can swear in at their alma mater. I had to go through an intense audition process, but I passed them successfully, thanks to my musical mentors at the conservatory. This is a great opportunity for local musicians. It is a privilege to serve our country as a musician,” said Sánchez Bravo, who was sworn in by Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer.



The 1st Cavalry Division band conducts approximately 350 shows a year. During their visit to the island, the band also performed at Liberty Square on Feb. 21, while the Army and Army Reserve logos were prominently displayed on all the venue's digital billboards



Soldier musicians use their special skills to demonstrate the expertise and professionalism of the military around the nation. For 250 years, the U.S. Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation.



