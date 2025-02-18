Army Lieutenant Shapes Smarter Future for Officer Assignments

Photo By Erin Sherwood | Worthington/Powell, Ohio, native 1st Lt. Karlee Harris worked as a data analyst for...... read more read more Photo By Erin Sherwood | Worthington/Powell, Ohio, native 1st Lt. Karlee Harris worked as a data analyst for the Force Shaping Directorate at the Army Human Resources Command and received a Meritorious Service Medal from Gen. Hope Rampy, HRC commanding general, for her work with the Integrated Personnel and Pay System (IPPS-A). Harris created a Year Month Available to Move (YMAV) automation for the officer marketplace in IPPS-A, developed a new, IPPS-A-focused Distribution Management Sublevel Active Component Manning Guidance Dashboard, and created a new IPPS-A-focused distribution requirements tool. She also developed 1- and 2-sided slating tools for the IPPS-A Officer Marketplace. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — 1st Lt. Karlee Harris did not grow up in a military family, and serving in the U.S. Army was not something she had initially planned to do after high school.



The Worthington/Powell, Ohio, native was looking for a way to pay for college when she received a letter from West Point, inviting her to attend their summer leadership experience program.



"I really didn't think anything of it, but my dad happened to walk by when I was reading the letter and was like, 'Oh, that's a prestigious institution. You should consider going,'" she said.



Harris decided to enroll in the program, hoping it would provide her with some direction and insight into careers she might want to pursue.



"I got to meet a lot of people who were in a similar situation as me, just high school, and I really found a community there. I liked the purpose it gave me, and I decided I wanted to serve as an officer in the Army," she said.



Harris applied and was admitted to West Point, where she continued to develop her skills as a future Army leader. She thrived as a cadet, attributing her success to her focus on teamwork.



"If the team you're a part of does well, it kind of just falls in line that you end up doing well. My mindset changed to more team-oriented after I began the program there," she explained.



While at West Point, she met her husband, her biggest supporter, who is also a West Point graduate. She eventually decided to select the Quartermaster Corps as her branch.



After graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Operations Research, Harris was assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade at Hunter Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, Georgia, where she worked as a platoon leader and maintenance control officer. She also used her tuition assistance to begin a Master of Science degree in Computational Data Analytics through Georgia Tech.



Following her first assignment, she received a unique opportunity to pursue a special functional area in the Army for officers called research systems analyst (functional area 49).



"I had this opportunity come up at Fort Knox to be an analyst, which wasn’t my Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) at the time, but I was very interested in the opportunity," she said.



The Army Human Resources Command (HRC) was looking for someone with analytical skills, so Harris participated in the Voluntary Transfer Incentive Program (VTIP), a program that allows officers to request a transfer to a different functional area or branch. After transferring, Harris was placed in the HRC Force Shaping Directorate.



What followed was a unique opportunity for her to directly contribute to improving the Army Marketplace, a system that Soldiers use to select their future assignments during certain portions of their careers.



Harris was assigned to the plans and analysis section, which manages officer assignments across the Army. While there, she contributed to making the officer marketplace more efficient and effectively managed.



"One of the projects I worked on was Year Month Available to Move (YMAV) automation for officers," she said. "In our older marketplace legacy systems, a Soldier’s YMAV would normally update automatically, but with the shift over to the Integrated Personnel Pay System (IPPS-A) for assignments, the talent managers were having to go in and change it directly."



This was a time-consuming process for talent managers, who sometimes oversee thousands of Soldier assignments. Harris built the automation for the YMAV calculation, removing the necessity for talent managers to change it manually. This was a huge time-saver, allowing them to focus on other important tasks.



She also created a new, IPPS-A-focused Distribution Management Sublevel Active Component Manning Guidance Dashboard using IPPS-A data, which accurately projects strength for officers — something the IPPS-A team had not been able to do before. Additionally, she created a new IPPS-A-focused distribution requirements tool that captures all job opening information for each marketplace cycle. This tool uses information from the Distribution Assignment Document (which outlines which positions need to be filled based on open jobs and qualifications) to create manning guidance codes. These codes enable prioritization during conferences to identify which positions should be filled during each cycle. Finally, she created 1- and 2-sided slating tools for the IPPS-A Officer Marketplace.



“Karlee's biggest impact on officer distribution came from her creation of the IPPS-A-based Distribution Management Sublevel (DMSL) Active Component Manning Guidance Dashboard, which combines legacy strength data from the Assignment Interactive Model 2 (a legacy officer marketplace system) with IPPS-A data (job openings, officer YMAVs, and other officer strength data). Currently, her tool is the most accurate way to see present and projected officer strength across all DMSLs” Said Maj. Jesse Lansford, operations research/systems analysis officer and Harris’s supervisor while at HRC.



"All of these changes can better assist with transparency at the personal level for officers in terms of being able to see all upcoming assignments, and transparency at the unit level with what they can expect strength-wise to receive and who they expect to lose," Harris said. As an officer herself, it was rewarding for her to make these changes to the marketplace for her peers.



"On numerous occasions, I gave Karlee challenging tasks with a brief outline on how she should accomplish these tasks. With little guidance, she completed the research, collaboration, and background development (sometimes learning new coding techniques necessary for a task) to develop a way ahead and then solve the problem," Lansford said. "I hope Karlee is placed in a position that allows her to continue making vital, positive enterprise-level impacts on the Army."



Having contributed to the HRC mission in a positive way, Harris is on to her next adventure — attending North Carolina State University to complete her PhD in Operations Research. Harris has made history as the first lieutenant in the Army to be accepted into the doctoral program, and she is looking forward to continuing to make a difference once she completes her PhD.



When asked where she sees herself in the future, she responded, "Doing operations research and improving systems at the enterprise level. I could also see myself serving in division roles in the future, seeing how my husband’s an armor officer. We both want to support each other’s goals."

Although Harris didn’t always see herself following a career path in the Army, she is enthusiastic about the opportunities she’s been afforded by joining.



"When I first joined, I was a little hard on myself and just felt like I had to know everything, but I’ve learned to be more patient with myself, and being part of the Army has really helped me grow as a person," she said. "My advice for anyone who is thinking about joining or who is already in the Army is don’t set yourself in a box. You really can do anything you set your mind to."