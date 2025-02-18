STEELED: 10th Mountain Division Soldiers Hone Warfighting Skills During Exercise Gothic Sentinel

Photo By Sgt. Alexandria Halbert | Spc. Jason Ramirez, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alexandria Halbert | Spc. Jason Ramirez, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, fires an M240 machine gun from a support-by-fire position during a blank-fire exercise as part of Exercise Gothic Sentinel at Ethan Allen Firing Range, Vermont, Feb. 20, 2025. Positioned in the rugged, snow-covered terrain, Ramirez engages simulated enemy targets while coordinating with maneuvering elements to refine battlefield communication and suppressive fire techniques. The exercise provided Soldiers with rigorous, realistic training to enhance their readiness and lethality in a cold-weather combat environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandria Halbert) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) are conducting cold-weather, warfighting training during Exercise Gothic Sentinel at Camp Ethan Allen, Vermont.



The exercise, Feb. 16 through March 13, focuses on preparing the unit for future deployments by simulating a challenging combat environment, incorporating advanced technology, and honing critical skills in mountainous terrain.



Camp Ethan Allen, home to the Army Mountain Warfare School, provides a realistic backdrop for the training, with its rugged landscape and consistently cold temperatures. Exercise Gothic Sentinel pushed Soldiers to their limits, enhancing their platoon maneuver proficiency and combat effectiveness through a series of drills and simulations.



Simulating a deployment environment, the exercise maximizes Soldiers' readiness and combat effectiveness through rigorous training. During the exercise, Soldiers conduct live-fire drills, situational training exercises, simulated ambushes, and simulated attacks. The realistic training allowed Soldiers to practice their tactical skills and decision-making under pressure.



The exercise also provides 2-87th Infantry Regiment Soldiers opportunities to build cohesion between multiple units using a multi-echelon headquarters, and better train 10th Mountain Division Soldiers for cold, adverse weather conditions.



“We came out to Vermont to practice the whole deployment procedure - packing out our equipment, moving our people, manifesting in that detailed planning - and then we wanted to get into some elevation, get into some tougher terrain,” said 1st Lt. Peter Orlowski a platoon leader in Charlie Company, 2-87th Infantry Regiment. “A lot of the Fort Drum terrain is pretty flat, so we wanted to get into some elevation, work on our mountaineering skills, get back to the roots of the 10th Mountain Division, and spend some time in the mountains,”



“Getting into those tougher terrain, tougher conditions, allows us to practice operating in conditions that we might face on any battlefield in the world,” Orlowski added. “ In mountains, in the cold, really prepare ourselves and create a holistic expertise in warfighting.”



Beyond tactical training, Exercise Gothic Sentinel highlighted the crucial role of support elements in ensuring mission success, training for deployment operations that can often see a team of culinary specialists supporting units in austere environments. These Soldiers play a vital role, providing the unit with nutritious and well-balanced meals that enhance physical endurance, support recovery, and ensure they remain ready for the challenging training during the exercise.



“So a Soldier could see every aspect of the training, how busy we can be, how they react to it and between recovery, make sure to be ready for the next day. I would say sleep, how you feed yourself - this is very important for a warrior,” said Staff Sgt. Yekeuh Oulai, 2-87th Infantry Regiment culinary specialist noncommissioned officer in charge.



“So all this has to stay in balance. We're trying to make sure the Soldiers stay on top of it and also (have) self awareness. It's going to be a full month, so we're trying to make sure our Soldiers go through it and are ready for the next battle.”



Combat medics support 2-87 Infantry Regiment Soldiers by training enhanced medical response capabilities for potential combat scenarios, and attending all drills to ensure safety. Their inclusion ensures troops maintain peak readiness by treating injuries, managing medical logistics, and refining their skills in realistic, high-stress scenarios.



“First thing is prevention,” said Staff Sgt. Christopher Mella, a combat medic with 2-87th Infantry Regiment. “It allows us to make sure that these Soldiers aren't getting sick, getting injured, training safely, and in the event something were to happen, we can try to do our best to make sure we can treat them and get them back in the fight, or if not, we can just get them to the next echelon of care.”



“I believe it betters Soldiers in future warfighting because it allows us as medics to work closely with the infantrymen and establish that rapport and relationship and confidence in our medics and in the infantrymen,” Mella added.



Integrating unmanned aerial systems that simulate future warfighting techniques provides Soldiers with valuable experience in reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition- reflecting the increasing importance of technology on the modern battlefield.



“It's all about getting our platoons out here in adverse conditions and training them in adverse conditions,” said. Capt. Justin Carlson an intelligence officer with 2-87th Infantry Regiment. “We've had unmanned aerial systems - the SkyDio system out here that's trying to call out targets - so it's getting these platoon leaders and team leaders and squad leaders, training on how to utilize those systems to the best of their ability to be more lethal for any type of fight.”



The 10th Mountain Division, known for its rapid deployability, consistently emphasizes readiness and adaptability.



“No one else is out here doing this, “ said Orlowski. “It gives us an edge. It gives us better expertise than everybody else. It makes us the go-to guys for any hard mission that the 10th Mountain Division needs us to take on."



Exercise Gothic Sentinel underscores the division’s commitment to staying at the forefront of military preparedness by incorporating the latest technologies and training methodologies. By focusing on realistic simulations, advanced technology integration, and crucial support roles, the 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment is better prepared for the complexities of future deployments. This training ensures the 10th Mountain Division remains ready to answer the nation’s call, maintaining its reputation as one of the most deployed and effective divisions in the U.S. Army.