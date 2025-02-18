Inside the Threat: How Fort Huachuca is Bringing Adversaries into Focus

Courtesy Photo | (From left to right) T-80, BMP-1, BMP-2, BL-21 Russian tactical vehicles. The 309th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (From left to right) T-80, BMP-1, BMP-2, BL-21 Russian tactical vehicles. The 309th Military Intelligence Battalion’s 35G (Geospatial Intelligence Analyst) committee has begun printing 3-D models of Chinese and Russian military vehicles so kinesthetic learners can gain a detailed understanding of what to look for in their imagery. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Brad Foreman, 304th Military Intelligence Battalion) see less | View Image Page

by Cpt. Brad Foreman, 304th Military Intelligence Battalion



FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — In early February, the 111th Military Intelligence (MI) Brigade (BDE) launched the Threat Immersion Program, an initiative to remind students in the 304th MI Battalion (BN), 305th MI BN, 309th MI BN, and 344th MI BN, that the threat from our adversaries is real, and it is present. Part one of this series explained the foundation for 111th MI BDE Commander Patrick Schorpp’s vision, but how is the unit manifesting it?



Efforts are already underway to make Schorpp’s vision a reality. Cadre representatives from each of the 111th’s subordinate battalions are actively developing intelligence materials and gathering real-world examples of equipment and propaganda from the “Big Four”.



Some of these materials are already on display, and many apply across different intelligence specialties. For example, a threat template, characteristic of an all-source intelligence analyst, could appear in the common areas of the barracks at the 309th, which is responsible for single-source intelligence training.



There is a sensible reason for this. “Is a [Human Intelligence Analyst] going to understand the minutiae of a threat template? No. But they should generally understand the principles. It will guide their collections. What are the critical capabilities? What are the centers of gravity? We want everyone to at least have a wavetop understanding. This program is one vehicle to accomplish that,” Schorpp said.



The Threat Immersion Program goes beyond posters in barracks and classrooms. Efforts are already underway to display G-2 Threat Minutes on displays in dining facilities, ensuring exposure throughout Soldiers’ daily routines. The 309th is developing 3D-printed models of adversary equipment to enhance hands-on learning, while playing cards featuring maneuver and artillery systems of the “Big Four” are circulating within the brigade. Meanwhile, the 304th’s enemy TOC is evolving into an interactive exercise where students will analyze map markings, written notes, and radio transmissions to simulate how all-source intelligence is synthesized from single-source data.



One of the principal architects of this program is Chief Warrant Officer 3 Scott Worley of the Warrant Officer Training Branch. Right now, his job is to develop threat templates for different adversary operations and high-value target lists, which the 309th uses to inform its 3D-printed models and poster displays. He also brings real-world examples of propaganda currently in circulation from the larger warrant officer community.



“We have North Korean propaganda, already translated, about how they view us,” he explained.



Worley has Schorpp’s vision at the forefront of his mind when developing materials for public display. “Every time you look somewhere, you’ll see something. Whether it’s doctrine, or threat descriptions, you just can’t get away from it, because it’s always there. It’s everywhere,” he said.



“I’ve really enjoyed piecing together different [threat templates] to make something that can be long-lasting. I’m not just putting together something for a one-time [mission analysis] brief that you never see again,” Worley said. “Some of it will be posterized on walls and Soldiers will see it every time they walk in a classroom. Seeing the vision slowly take shape is special.”



The battalions have been given flexibility in implementing the brigade’s guidance, with the Student Holds Company serving as testing ground for the concept. Schorpp’s vision is to transform common areas in this pilot site, providing a model for battalion commanders to adapt within their own footprints.



Of course, that has not stopped the battalions from putting their own spin on the program. The 344th has dedicated a classroom where threat immersion materials cover the walls, while the 304th has established an enemy TOC under the staircase. The 309th is incorporating their 3-D printed enemy equipment, and the 305th is blending classroom instruction with real-world threats posters throughout the barracks. As the program evolves, each battalion continues to find innovative ways to integrate materials developed by the planning team, as well as developing contributions of their own.



This is the second article in a 3-part series. The final article in this series will be published Feb. 27.