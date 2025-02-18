USS Iwo Jima Certifies in Fueling at Sea, Unit-Level Seamanship

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) successfully completed a fueling-at-sea (FAS) evolution with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), Feb 22, completing Iwo Jima’s mobility seamanship certification.

Being able to conduct a FAS provides Iwo Jima—and its Amphibious Ready Group—a crucial capability to sustain forces forward during extended operations, which provides commanders greater strategic flexibility.

“Fueling at sea is the hallmark of teamwork evolution for a ship of this size. It gives us a greater capability to sustain combat operations in any theater or environment,” said Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate Jiamon Poe, department leading chief petty officer of deck department aboard Iwo Jima. “We can keep ships on station longer, such as littoral combat ships [that] don’t have that long range capability compared to other platforms. Keeping our cruisers, destroyers, and LCS in the fight without having to go to foreign ports to refuel is going to keep us sustained out at sea longer and allow us to fight in multiple theaters if we want to.”

Iwo Jima is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing basic-phase certifications and preparing to enter into its integrated phase.

“It [is] awesome to see our ships conducting operations that keep us as the best navy in the world,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Harvey, Iwo Jima’s navigator. “Fueling at Sea is just one of the various means that Iwo Jima has to serve our combatant commanders, being able to give fuel to destroyers and other ships operating with us provides increased readiness and flexibility in underway operations.”

This evolution was the first for many of the crew.

“This is the first time this crew aboard USS Iwo Jima has ever done a fueling at sea,” said Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Thalia Jimenez. “Not only did they hook up and connect safely, tension the span wire, resend the probe, seated the probe, and successfully sent fuel and certified in MOB-S.”

Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, a force uniquely positioned to deter aggression; project power through presence abroad; and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests.

