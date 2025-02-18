Photo Story: Wisconsin Challenge Academy students hold February 2025 training at Fort McCoy, Part 2

Photo By Melissa Dubois | Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy’s Class 54 participate in training Feb....... read more read more Photo By Melissa Dubois | Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy’s Class 54 participate in training Feb. 20, 2025, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. They are part of Class 53 at the academy. The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens. The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy’s Class 54 participate in training Feb. 20, 2025, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



They are part of Class 53 at the academy.



The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens.



The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



