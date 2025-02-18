USS Stockdale returns home after seven-month deployment to 5th Fleet and 7th Fleet

Photo By Seaman Kristinejoy Nool | 250221-N-RP000-1106 The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Kristinejoy Nool | 250221-N-RP000-1106 The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) pulls into their homeport of Naval base San Diego, Feb. 21, 2022. Stockdale, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, returned from a seven-month deployment to the 3rd, 5th, and 7th fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristine Joy Nool) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) returned to their homeport, Naval Base San Diego, after a seven-month deployment to U.S. 3rd, 5th Fleet and 7th Fleet areas of operations, Feb. 21.



Stockdale departed San Diego on an independent deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet to conduct operations in support of regional stability, July 24, 2024. They joined the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) August to November 2024 and remained in 5th Fleet following the departure of the ABECSG.



“The crew of Stockdale displayed immeasurable courage and unwavering dedication while serving in some of the most complex naval combat operations since World War II,” said Cmdr. Lauren Johnson, commanding officer, Stockdale. “This has been a historical deployment, and the crew answered every challenge with strength and resilience. Driven by their determination, professionalism, and training, Team 007 demonstrated that we remain the most lethal destroyer in the Navy. I could not be more proud of every crew member and our families at home who supported us along the way.”



While in 5th Fleet, Stockdale successfully repelled multiple Iranian-backed Houthi attacks during transits of the Bab el-Mandeb strait and escort operations of U.S.-flagged vessels in the Gulf of Aden. During these engagements, Stockdale successfully engaged and defeated one-way attack uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), anti-ship ballistic missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles. Stockdale received no damage and no personnel were hurt. Stockdale and her crew were well prepared, trained, and supported, to defend the ship.



Stockdale deployed to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility to bolster U.S. military force posture in the Middle East and deter regional escalation to promote security, stability and prosperity throughout the region. While in 5th Fleet, Stockdale worked alongside the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and CENTCOM joint forces to support global maritime security operations.



Stockdale held bilateral partnership meetings to reinforce regional stability and capability. Stockdale made a port call in Safaga, Egypt, where Johnson met with Egyptian Red Sea Naval Base leadership, and subsequently participated in an at-sea sailing exercise with Egyptian Navy corvette ENS Abu Qir (F941) to increase interoperability. In the Republic of Maldives, Stockdale hosted the Chief of Defense Force for the Maldives National Defense Force and other leadership during an onboard reception and dinner. Both events reinforced U.S. commitment to its international network of partners to further enhance free and open seas.



Throughout deployment, Stockdale, with an air wing detachment from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, traveled over 44,000 nautical miles, conducted 12 replenishments-at-sea, 28 sea and anchor details, and HSM 71 conducted over 650 hours of rotary air wing hours and achieved an air-to-air kill of an Iranian-backed Houthi one-way attack UAS. Stockdale was recognized as Destroyer Squadron 21’s recipient of the 2024 Battle Effectiveness Award, and the Sailors were awarded the Combat Action Ribbon for their actions in 5th Fleet.



Stockdale was led by their commanding officer, Cmdr. Lauren Johnson, executive officers Cmdr. Jacob Beckelhymer and Cmdr. Carissa Moore, and Command Master Chief Gomer Turiano.



As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.