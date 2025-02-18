III Armored Corps Chaplains Develop Spiritual Fitness Guide

Photo By Sgt. Nathanial Johnson | Sgt. Maj. Dustin Hall, III Armored Corps Chaplain's Sergeant Major, speaks to leaders...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nathanial Johnson | Sgt. Maj. Dustin Hall, III Armored Corps Chaplain's Sergeant Major, speaks to leaders of the Army's Chaplain Corps about new proposed spiritual readiness training at the Phantom Forge Center (PFC) at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 19, 2025. This new spiritual fitness training is being developed to set the standards for teaching across the Army and improving spiritual readiness for Soldiers in field and garrison environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Fort Cavazos, Texas — Senior leaders from Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Forces Command (FORSCOM) and Army Chief of Chaplains, were invited to a Spiritual Fitness Training Meeting held at the Phantom Forge Center (PFC) February 28, 2025, on Fort Cavazos, to encourage leaders to implement a new spiritual fitness training and guide which will be promoted this upcoming Spring.



All those in attendance were eagerly focused on Sgt. Maj. Dustin Hall, the III Armored Corps Command Chaplain Sergeant Major, as he passionately described the reasoning for providing a set definition, standard and guide for spiritual fitness for Soldiers stationed at Fort Cavazos and across the Army as a whole.



Hall described how a Soldier’s spiritual readiness can be developed through their leadership.



“Spiritual fitness is a leader’s responsibility. Every leader has a responsibility to know not only where their Soldiers are spiritually, but ensuring they develop a readiness for War,” Hall stated.



The Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) System, the Army’s primary investment in Soldier readiness and lethality, tasked the chaplains from III Armored Corps with establishing a solution to developing and strengthening a Soldier’s spiritual readiness. Their solution was to develop a spiritual fitness assessment, guide and approach which helps identify where a soldier is in their spiritual readiness and provides them with resources and actions for them to take to strengthen their fitness.



“We think the spiritual domain, spiritual fitness guide and this approach brings to soldiers day to day life is, if you’re spiritually healthy, or if you have the tools and you’re equipped to respond to life’s challenges or combat’s challenges, then you’re going to be able to withstand those events,” Hall stated.



The training approach created, does not require a chaplain or a religious affairs specialist to be performed, but can be conducted by those in leadership at the unit level.



“We expect a squad leader and a team leader to spiritually assess their soldiers, and then it has actions for them based on that assessment,” Hall said. “This is how you make your squad stronger.”



Leaders not only discussed the importance of promoting spiritual fitness training, but also observed the training in action by the PFC’s Chaplain, Capt. Mike Lopez, and Religious Affairs Non-Commissioned Officer, Sgt. Ke’Andre Blockmon, while they conducted the training with Soldiers stationed at Fort Cavazos.



“Spiritual readiness, or spiritual fitness, is about finding your meaning in life and when you find your meaning in life, then that helps you fulfill who you truly want to be,” Lopez said.