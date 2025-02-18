A Hero’s Retirement: Military Working Dog Bob’s life after service

Photo By Britianie Teston | Retired Military Working Dog Bob enjoys head scratches by his former Handler, SSgt...... read more read more Photo By Britianie Teston | Retired Military Working Dog Bob enjoys head scratches by his former Handler, SSgt Brandon Soto, 377th Security Forces. Since retiring, Bob enjoys the simple pleasures of family life, like morning walks, playtime with Soto’s Border Collie, and belly rubs by the fireplace. (Courtesy Asset) see less | View Image Page

After nearly a decade of unwavering service, Military Working Dog (MWD) Bob embarked on a new chapter of life, one filled with well-earned relaxation, love, and family. But make no mistake—Bob’s legacy as a vital service member will not be forgotten.



Bob, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois, dedicated nine years of his life to military service before retiring in February 2024. Over the course of his career, he deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait in 2021 and participated in more than 20 United States Secret Service missions, ensuring the safety of the president, vice president, first lady, and presidential candidates. He also played a crucial role in the security of the United Nations General Assembly, providing protection for 197 world leaders. When not on high-profile missions, Bob supported Security Forces operations at Kirtland Air Force Base, upholding the safety and integrity of the installation.



Staff Sgt. Brandon Soto, Bob’s final handler, had the honor of adopting him after his retirement. “I worked with him for about two years,” Soto said. “He started showing pain in his hind legs, and after some medical evaluations, the vet determined it was time for him to retire. After a long process of paperwork and approval, I was able to bring him home.”



Adjusting to Civilian Life



Transitioning from a mission-driven career to civilian life wasn’t easy for Bob. “He was always looking for something to do,” Soto explained. “For the first six months, he was constantly pacing, looking for a task. It took him a while to realize he could just relax.”



Although Bob has settled into a more peaceful routine, some of his military instincts remain intact. “He still gets a little anxious, especially if he doesn’t have a toy in his mouth. It’s like his security blanket,” Soto said. “If you suddenly take it away, he does these little alligator chomps, which is how he copes.”



Despite his military training, Bob has adjusted remarkably well to his new family, which includes two other dogs, a cat, and even a horse. “We had to make sure he wasn’t dog aggressive before bringing him home since MWDs aren’t typically socialized with other animals,” Soto said. “But Bob is completely sweet. He’s even afraid of our cat!”







A Life of Love and Honor



These days, Bob enjoys the simple pleasures of family life, like morning walks, playtime with Soto’s Border Collie, and belly rubs by the fireplace. His bed is his most prized possession. “He has a huge mattress, a donut bed, a heated blanket, and another blanket we lay on top of him,” Soto said with a smile. “If he sees anyone heading upstairs, he races to his bed. It’s his favorite part of the day.”



"If I could leave here with anything, it means the world to me that it is Bob.”



For Soto, the bond with Bob goes beyond just owning a pet. “He was the first and last face I saw every day at work,” he reflected. “There’s something special about that bond and connection—especially after everything we go through every day at work, Bob was in that car, going through it with me. If I could leave here with anything, it means the world to me that it is Bob.”



Bob is the second retired MWD Soto has adopted. His first, Kali, sadly passed away just a few months after adoption due to cancer. Losing Kali made Soto even more determined to ensure Bob experienced a well-deserved retirement filled with comfort and joy.



The Legacy of MWDs



MWDs like Bob are invaluable assets to the military. Their intense training, heightened instincts, and unwavering loyalty make them invaluable to national security. “The standards for MWDs are incredibly high,” Soto said. “Even the smallest details in their training set them apart from civilian dogs. Their precision, obedience, and ability to detect threats make them one of the most powerful tools in the military.”



While their military careers are demanding, their retirement is just as significant. “These dogs spend years in kennels, working long shifts, always on alert,” Soto said. “To see Bob now—getting pup cups from Starbucks, sleeping in a warm bed, playing with our family—it’s the best way to honor his service.”



Supporting Retired MWDs



For those considering adopting a retired MWD, Soto offers advice: “It’s a lot of work. You can’t just do it for the ‘cool factor’ of having a former MWD. It takes patience, training, and understanding. These dogs have to unlearn years of military conditioning, from potty training to socialization.”



Thankfully, programs exist to support retired MWDs and their owners. The Army Veterinary Corps at Kirtland continues to provide medical care for Bob, ensuring his health needs are met. “They still take care of us, even though he’s retired. That means the world to us.”



As for how the community can support MWDs, Soto encourages engagement. “Show them love. Don’t be afraid to interact with them—unless the owner says otherwise. For Halloween, we dressed Bob up in my old ABU jacket and let people stop by for pictures. Everyone loved it.”



For Bob, every day is now an opportunity to enjoy the life he fought to protect. While his warfighting days are behind him, his legacy of service, dedication, and excellence continues to inspire those around him. A hero in every sense of the word, MWD Bob has earned his place among the finest defenders of freedom.