ASC leaders provide mission update, discuss priorities and challenges

Photo By Kimberly Conrad | U.S. Army Sustainment Command senior leaders, Dan Reilly, deputy to the commanding...... read more read more Photo By Kimberly Conrad | U.S. Army Sustainment Command senior leaders, Dan Reilly, deputy to the commanding general (left); Brig. Gen. John “Brad” Hinson, commanding general; Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, ASC command sergeant major; and Scott Kindberg, executive director of Support Operations, conducted a virtual mission update held Feb. 20, at ASC headquarters, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. The update provided Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and acting commander, about ongoing ASC initiatives, priorities, and areas requiring guidance or support. (Photo by Kimberly Conrad, ASC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Brig. Gen. John “Brad” Hinson, U.S. Army Sustainment Command commanding general, welcomed Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general and acting commander, along with other senior leaders, to a virtual mission update Feb. 20. The meeting provided a forum for candid discussions on progress, challenges, and the path ahead.



“We feel the support from [AMC] headquarters, and we know everyone is only a phone call away,” Hinson said, emphasizing the close collaboration between ASC and AMC.



The meeting was part of AMC’s routine major subordinate command updates, which keep senior leaders informed about ongoing initiatives, priorities, and areas requiring guidance or support.



ASC, one of AMC’s 10 major subordinate commands, provides logistics and sustainment support to Soldiers worldwide, both at home station and in operational environments. The command oversees Army Prepositioned Stocks, synchronizes materiel support, and integrates sustainment operations, such as divestiture, to enhance combat power and ensure unit readiness.



The update also highlighted ASC’s workforce, recognizing five outstanding employees from Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston, a unit under the 404th Army Field Support Brigade. Logistics management specialists Fred Smith, Chris Strozier, and Bhagwandeen Ramnarine; Michael Tunstall, supply specialist; and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Sharron McClerkin, deputy Supply Division chief, were each presented with a coin in appreciation of their leadership and contributions.



“I hope you all realize the impact made on our Army…that has come through Charleston,” Mohan said, commending the AFSBn-Charleston team.



ASC leaders then discussed workforce adjustments and funding constraints, sharing how they are actively evaluating mission priorities and identifying areas where measured risks can be taken to maximize effectiveness within available resources. By focusing on the most critical initiatives and exploring innovative solutions, ASC provided recommendations to navigate current budget challenges.



The update also covered the status and plans for the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, or LOGCAP, future posture. LOGCAP provides a fully tailorable package of services that delivers base logistics services in places where there is no Army base or other support. Leaders then discussed divestiture initiatives, including modernization displacement and repair sites, or MDRS, and Rapid Removal of Excess Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment, or R2O. Similar to the Army’s Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment program, called R2E, R2O streamlines the removal of obsolete gear from Soldiers’ OCIE.



Mohan appreciated the insights and recommendations provided, encouraging ASC to continue transforming.



“We have opportunities to fix some stuff we’ve been struggling with. ASC can help with that and reimagine how we do things,” said Mohan.