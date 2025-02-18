CSM Danny J. Castleberry Assumes Responsibility as ID-R CSM

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Soldiers, leaders, and distinguished guests gathered Feb. 7, 2025, to honor Command Sgt. Maj. Michael L. Oliver II’s distinguished career and welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Danny J. Castleberry as the new senior enlisted leader for the U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate-Readiness.



The change of responsibility ceremony not only marked the official transition of leadership but also highlighted the enduring legacy of commitment and excellence within the organization.



Castleberry, with over 25 years of service as a Combat Engineer, steps into his new role with an impressive background of leadership and operational expertise. Throughout his career, he has held key positions at units such as the 4th Engineer Battalion at Fort Carson, the 37th Engineer Battalion at Fort Bragg and the National Training Center at Fort Irwin. A graduate of the Sapper Leader Course, Ranger School and the Sergeants Major Course, Castleberry also earned a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management from the University of Arizona Global Campus.



“I’m most excited about getting to know the people,” Castleberry said. “With more than 20,000 civilians and 600 to 800 Soldiers in our workforce, my goal is to meet everyone, shake every hand and build genuine connections. I want to let them know I’m here to listen and support them, no matter the challenge.”

Castleberry’s passion for fostering teamwork and readiness promises to elevate the organization’s mission. “As leaders, we are here to inspire, empower and serve. I’m honored to lead this incredible team and help shape the next generation of Soldiers and civilians.”



The ceremony also celebrated the accomplishments of Oliver, who retired after more than 30 years of honorable service. A Detroit native, Oliver enlisted in 1994 as an Armored Crewman and rose through the ranks, serving in key leadership roles at the brigade and installation levels. His assignments took him throughout Germany, Fort Carson, Fort Stewart, Fort Bliss and Hawaii, with deployments to Kosovo, Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan and other global locations.



Reflecting on his time at ID-R, Oliver praised the teamwork and dedication of the organization. “I’ve cherished every moment here, especially building bonds with the team,” Oliver said. “The camaraderie and commitment to the mission have made this experience unforgettable.”

Oliver’s contributions extended beyond operational success; he focused on strengthening relationships between Soldiers and the civilian workforce, and it was clear just how much of an impact he has made in the lives of those around him. “Being able to really talk to people, embrace people and help people is where I strive,” Oliver said. “I want those hard problems and communication sessions because my goal is to help people as much as I can.”



As he looks ahead, Oliver plans to relax and explore the country with his family in their newly purchased RV. “We’re taking some time to travel and recharge before deciding what’s next,” he shared.



Oliver’s celebrated career includes numerous accolades, such as the Legion of Merit Medal, the Bronze Star Medal and membership in the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Club. He also holds a Master of Business Administration and is a recipient of the Orders of Saint George, Saint Maurice and Saint Barbara.



Castleberry acknowledged the significance of assuming responsibility at Fort Bragg, a place that significantly shaped his career trajectory. “My first duty station was Fort Carson, but it was here at Fort Bragg where I decided to reenlist. The experiences I had, like completing the Sapper Leader Course and Ranger School, set me on a path I’m grateful for every day. Fort Bragg will always hold a special place in my heart.”



The ceremony concluded with a salute to Oliver’s legacy and a warm welcome to Castleberry, who now takes the helm to lead the ID-R team into the future with vision, passion and dedication.

