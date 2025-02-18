Hoosier Guardsmen aid Kentucky during commonwealth floods

INDIANAPOLIS -- Four Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division's combat aviation brigade, headquartered in Shelbyville, answered the call to help their southern neighbors in Kentucky as they helped in flood relief efforts.



In all and with Indiana's help, the Kentucky National Guardsmen evacuated approximately 300 residents from two housing complexes surrounded by floodwaters in Martin County, Kentucky, on Monday.



"Our soldiers made a tremendous impact to the safety and livelihood of our Kentucky neighbors," said Brig. Gen. Larry Muennich, Indiana's adjutant general. "We're proud to help our neighbors in times of need. We're one team, and we're one fight, and this is what neighbors do. We appreciate Gov. Mike Braun’s confidence in the Indiana National Guard and authorization to assist in this mission.”



Last week, flooding across Kentucky claimed at least 11 lives and closed more than 300 roads.



"Our hearts go out to the people of eastern Kentucky who were hit by record-breaking floods and then followed by winter storms. It felt good to be able to help them," said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Brett Milton, a pilot on the flood mission. "It was a very rewarding experience for me and my team."



During the course of the day, the Hoosier crew provided hoist support and successfully evacuated 19 adults, five children including infants and six canines.



"These are type of missions we signed up to do when we joined the National Guard," said Milton. "We appreciate our Indiana leadership enabling us so we could help our brothers and sisters of the Kentucky National Guard. Though we hadn't previously worked side by side, it was still like we working with family or old friends."



The Hoosier air crew comprised Milton, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Craig Adams, Sgt. 1st Class Adam Kabella and Sgt. Dalton McCollum.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2025 Date Posted: 02.21.2025 10:37 Story ID: 491213 Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US Web Views: 79 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hoosier Guardsmen aid Kentucky during commonwealth floods, by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.