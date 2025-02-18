SOUTHCOM Commander Visits Panama

U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, Commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), visited Panama Feb. 19-20, 2025, and met with the nation’s leaders to strengthen cooperation and discuss critical regional challenges.



The trip was the first time Adm. Holsey visited Panama since assuming command of SOUTHCOM in November 2024.



During the visit, Holsey met with Panama's Minister of Security Frank Ábrego and Minister of Foreign Affairs Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez to discuss the U.S.-Panama security partnership and regional security challenges.



Holsey also met with Panama Canal Administrator, Dr. Ricaurte Vásquez Morales, to discuss the strategic importance of the Canal and areas of mutual cooperation. The two leaders signed a "Cyber Cooperation Arrangement" between SOUTHCOM and the Panama Canal Authority to identify areas for enhanced bilateral cyber cooperation, including information sharing, training and institutional development, to strengthen cyber and maritime security of the Panama Canal.



Panama is one of the United States’ most important strategic allies and remains one of its strongest partners in the region. The United States’ longstanding partnership with Panama is built on an enduring commitment to democratic principles.

