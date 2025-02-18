Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans, VA caregivers can no longer sponsor or escort guests on base

    TAMPA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Story by Marvin Krause 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. --
    Veterans and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) caregivers can no longer sponsor or escort guests onto military installations under updated Department of Defense policy aimed at strengthening security.

    The change, now in effect, eliminates the previous allowance for veterans and caregivers to sponsor up to five individuals using a Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) or VA caregiver status. Those with other affiliations, such as military retirees or dependents, may still extend sponsorship under those respective categories.

    Veterans seeking base access must register in person at the Visitor Control Center (VCC) at the Dale Mabry Gate, located at 6801 South Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, Florida. Enrollment requires an unexpired VHIC designating Service Connected, Purple Heart, POW, or Medal of Honor status, along with a valid state-issued driver’s license. A background check will be conducted upon registration.

    Enrollment is valid for one year and may be renewed annually or until the VHIC expires. Veterans with an expired VHIC must obtain a new card from the VA before re-enrolling at MacDill AFB. Information on obtaining a new VHIC is available at https://www.va.gov/health-care/get-health-id-card/

    For base access inquiries, contact the VCC at (813) 828-2737, Ext. 4. Additional information can be found on the MacDill AFB Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MacDillAirForceBase

    Note: MacDill AFB only accepts unexpired VHICs that specify Service Connected, Purple Heart, POW, or Medal of Honor. VA-generated letters are not accepted in place of a VHIC. Veterans should contact the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), the Commissary, or Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) facilities directly for additional patronage requirements.

    Entry requirements for military retirees and medical retirees remain unchanged.

