Corps of Engineers seeks comments on Highway 75 drawdown

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is seeking public comments on a draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for the proposed Highway 75 drawdown project in Odessa, Minnesota, near the Big Stone National Wildlife Refuge in Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota.



The purpose of the proposed project is to improve wildlife conservation and habitat within the East Pool of the refuge by conducting a gradual growing season drawdown every few years. The gradual drawdown, which will be performed by the St. Paul District, would expose mudflats across several hundred acres for the primary benefit of providing shorebird habitat and reducing invasive carp numbers. The proposed drawdown would begin following spring runoff (approximately May to October).



A final determination on the draft EA will be made following the public review period. A copy of the EA can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. The Corps of Engineers is conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act.



Comments should be submitted no later than March 20. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to leeann.m.glomski@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101.



