    68th Theater Medical Command Commander AFN Radio Interview

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.19.2025

    Story by Lt. Col. Derek Aubel 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    P6 spoke about the priorities the unit will focus on that will be critical in supporting the USAREUR-AF Lines of Efforts and highlighted the exercises the 68th will participate in to build readiness across the formation. The time spent underpinned a great opportunity to highlight the progress and evolution of the newest theater medical command.

