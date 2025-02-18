P6 spoke about the priorities the unit will focus on that will be critical in supporting the USAREUR-AF Lines of Efforts and highlighted the exercises the 68th will participate in to build readiness across the formation. The time spent underpinned a great opportunity to highlight the progress and evolution of the newest theater medical command.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2025 Date Posted: 02.20.2025 07:58 Story ID: 491102 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 68th Theater Medical Command Commander AFN Radio Interview, by LTC Derek Aubel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.