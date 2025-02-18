Engineering the Future by Reflecting on the Past

Photo By Charlie Maib | Engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District give...... read more read more Photo By Charlie Maib | Engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District give presentations during the District recognition of Engineers Week. The presentations were themed around challenging projects that had also been rewarding. Engineers Week was created to recognize the importance of engineering in shaping the world. Timed to coincide with the birthday of George Washington—America’s first engineer—the weeklong celebration underscores the role of engineers in solving global challenges. Engineers Week fosters public awareness of the profession, inspires the next generation of problem solvers, and encourages a collaborative approach to innovation. Photo by Charles Maib. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers—Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) celebrated Engineers Week across Japan with cake-cutting and educational presentations highlighting the challenges these unconventional thinkers face daily as they build a stronger Pacific defense for America.



“When I was a young lieutenant and didn’t know what the ‘Corps of Engineers’ was, even though I knew I was a member, I asked one of my senior leaders,” District Commander Col. Patrick Biggs recounted to a gathered group of engineers. “The Corps of Engineers is the repository for American professional engineering expertise. And what that means is that where there is a problem that no one else understands how to solve… and they don’t know what to do… they turn to the Corps of Engineers, and we figure what needs [to be] figured out.”



Figuring what needs to be figured is what JED’s engineer’s bread and butter is, the District leader pointed out.



Whether it's moving literal mountains, as the District is doing by creating new land for stronger defensive posturing in Okinawa, diving under the sea to check the fuel lines that carry vital supplies keeping our troops, as well as our allies, ready to go at a moment's notice, or even building 21st-century schools for our servicemembers' children to attend—allowing for top-notch education while their parents serve a grateful nation far from home—Japan’s Engineer District’s engineers have never shied away from a challenge.



This commitment to tackling the impossible is not new—it’s been the defining trait of the Japan Engineer District since its inception. Formally established in 1957, JED was formed to support the U.S. military’s post-war presence in Japan. Tasked with engineering solutions in a dynamic and sometimes unpredictable region, the District quickly cemented itself as a pillar of stability and innovation in the Pacific. From earthquake-resistant barracks to state-of-the-art military airfields, JED’s contributions to American and allied readiness remain as crucial today as they were at the height of the Cold War.



Throughout its nearly 70-year history, JED has undertaken projects that transcend military objectives. The district has worked alongside the Government of Japan, local businesses, and academic institutions to integrate cutting-edge engineering practices into sustainable infrastructure. The high standards of precision, efficiency, and resilience championed by JED engineers have not only supported the warfighter but have also left a lasting impact on Japan’s architectural and environmental landscape.



This tradition of excellence aligns seamlessly with the spirit of Engineers Week. Established in 1951 by the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE), Engineers Week was created to recognize the importance of engineering in shaping the world. Timed to coincide with the birthday of George Washington—America’s first engineer—the weeklong celebration underscores the role of engineers in solving global challenges. Engineers Week fosters public awareness of the profession, inspires the next generation of problem solvers, and encourages a collaborative approach to innovation.



For JED, Engineers Week is more than a celebration; it’s an opportunity to highlight the ingenuity that drives its workforce. Educational outreach programs conducted throughout the week introduce STEM concepts to students in American and Japanese schools, reinforcing the importance of engineering in shaping security and daily life. Meanwhile, professional development sessions ensure that JED engineers remain at the forefront of technological advancements, ready to tackle whatever challenges the Pacific theater may present.



As JED continues its mission of engineering excellence, Engineers Week serves as a reminder of the critical role engineers play in securing America’s future. Whether reinforcing airbases, designing earthquake-resistant structures, or pioneering sustainable energy solutions, the men and women of the Japan Engineer District continue to embody the Corps of Engineers’ legacy—solving the problems that need to be figured out, no matter how complex.