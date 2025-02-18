Young Soldier with the Arizona National Guard Leads with Confidence During Exercise Global Medic

When Spc. Sky Sagapolutele, a Signal Support Specialist with the 996 Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), was thrust into a leadership role during a high-stakes training exercise; she faced a daunting challenge—one that would demand not only technical skill but the fortitude to lead under pressure.



As the only communications specialist in her unit during the Exercise Global Medic, she stepped up to manage the critical lines of communication that connected her unit with higher command and other units, ensuring mission success during some of the most intense moments of the exercise.



At the onset of the exercise, Sagapolutele felt overwhelmed. Having only recently completed her initial training as a Signal Support Specialist, the responsibility of being the sole communications expert was intimidating.



"I was stressed for months about this exercise," she recalled. "I knew I’d be the only one handling comms, and our supply sergeant, who normally could guide me, wouldn’t be there. It was all on me."



Despite her nerves, Sagapolutele quickly realized that this was an opportunity to sharpen her skills and prove her capabilities.



Exercise Global Medic, which simulated combat and medical emergencies, was unlike any training she had experienced before. As she set up communications for the Tactical Operations Center (TOC), coordinated encrypted communications, and managed contact with battalions and other units, she was forced to rely on her instincts and training.



One of the most intense moments came late one night, when her unit was under a simulated attacked early in the morning. Simulated gunfire, explosions, and the cries of wounded soldiers filled the air.



"I felt a little scared, like this was too real," recalled Sagapolutele of her initial reaction.



But she quickly refocused, blocking out the chaos around her and maintaining a steady hand on the radio, pushing out crucial updates and coordinating with higher command.



"I had to scream over the radio, 'there’s contact, enemies are in the area!' I was the link between everyone, and I had to make sure the right information was getting out," she said.



While the exercise was mentally and physically demanding, it was also a pivotal learning experience. Over the course of the training, Sagapolutele gained an immense amount of knowledge, particularly in communication security (COMSEC). She mastered setting up and troubleshooting systems, and for the first time, she gained hands-on experience using the specialized communications gear needed to interact with higher-ranking officers, including battalion and brigade staff.



One of the moments that tested her technical knowledge came when the power generator for their TOC failed.



"When the generator went down, everyone was scrambling," Sagapolutele explained. "But I remembered what the S6 team showed me earlier—how to set up our contingency system."



She quickly adapted. Being able to think critically on the spot and harken back to a previous training in order to keep communications alive was the turning point for her during the exercise.



“That was a huge confidence boost,” she said.



Since there were other units participating in the exercise, Sagapolutele was grateful to have connected with more seasoned communication specialists to lean on for guidance and assurance, which furthered her development and growth.



"I have to recognize the other S6 teams. They were all so welcoming to me, and they’ve helped me a lot," she said. "Especially with equipment that I’ve never used before, they were always coming into our tent to ask me questions and check up on me. I was like a sponge, soaking up everything they had to offer."



The exercise also helped her develop a deeper understanding of the importance of communication in a military environment.



"Without comms, the entire operation falls apart," Sagapolutele explained. "You need to be able to send out status reports, relay emergency updates, and keep the higher-ups informed so they can plan accordingly.”



In addition to her technical growth, Sagapolutele gained confidence in interactions with higher-ranking officers; a critical skill to a successful communication specialist.



"[At drill] you don’t get to see them that often or speak to them on a regular basis,” Sagapolutele recalled. “But here, in the field, I was talking to all of them, and now I feel really comfortable approaching them in the future if I have questions, or need help or updates.”



As the exercise wrapped up, Sagapolutele looked back on the progress she had made—not only in mastering Signal Support, but in becoming a more confident and capable leader.



"I feel prepared now,” said Sagapolutele. “If we deploy or have another exercise like this, I know what to expect. I know what equipment to bring, what to look out for, and how to manage the comms."



She looks forward to leading future Signal Support soldiers when they arrive at the unit.



"I hope to be a Sergeant in the future, and I know this experience will help me lead and teach others,” she said.



As Sagapolutele continues to grow in the Arizona National Guard, her success during the exercise demonstrates the incredible potential of young soldiers who, when given the opportunity to rise to the occasion, can take on leadership roles and excel beyond expectations.



“It’s very important to have comms, and now that I’ve realized it, I am very thankful that I have this job,” said Sagapolutele.



Her experience is a testament to the value of hands-on learning, mentorship, and a strong sense of duty—qualities that will undoubtedly guide her in future endeavors, both in the Guard and beyond.

