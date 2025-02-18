Jackson MEPS Rededicates Ceremony Room

Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Courtney Smiling, Jackson MEPS senior enlisted advisor, Maj. Tiara...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Courtney Smiling, Jackson MEPS senior enlisted advisor, Maj. Tiara Robinson, Jackson MEPS commander, Lt. Col. Frederick Peterson, USMEPCOM 8th BN commander and Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Fogleman pose in front of the newly rededicated display in the Jackson MEPS ceremony room. The Jackson MEPS held a room rededication ceremony for the late Sgt. 1st Class Christopher L. Robinson on Jan. 30, 2025. see less | View Image Page

The Jackson Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) honored the life and legacy of Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher L. Robinson by rededicating its ceremony room in his name. The event brought together family, friends, former teammates and military leaders to pay tribute to a soldier whose impact continues to be felt.



Robinson began his love of service before his military career as an Eagle Scout. In 1987, he enlisted in the Army to become a Special Forces Communications Sergeant. He was a consummate professional, an excellent soldier respected by all and appreciated for his knowledge base. Robinson, 36, was killed while serving his country in Afghanistan March 25, 2006.



The rededication ceremony was spearheaded by Jackson MEPS commander, Army Maj. Tiara Robinson, no relation to Sgt. 1st Class Robinson, who holds deep ties to both the city and the MEPS.



“I was walking through the building last August and noticed the plaque honoring Sgt. 1st Class Robinson,” she said. “Having grown up in Jackson, Mississippi, and commissioned through Jackson MEPS myself, I felt a strong connection to the area. When I asked if the room had ever been officially rededicated, I realized we had an opportunity to do something meaningful. Once we reached out to the family, they were excited to travel out here for the ceremony, and we started planning immediately.”



The event featured remarks from Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Gay, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne), who had served alongside Sgt. 1st Class Robinson and considered him a close friend.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Gay was friends with Sgt. 1st Class Robinson, which made this rededication even more personal,” Maj. Robinson noted. “He enlisted at Jackson MEPS and served in the same Special Forces unit as Sgt. 1st Class Robinson. His words carried a lot of weight because he spoke from personal experience—not just about Robinson the soldier, but Robinson the person.”



Col. Cregg Puckett, Mississippi Army National Guard State Chaplain, also played a significant role in the ceremony. Having served as Sgt. 1st Class Robinson’s battalion chaplain at the time of his passing, Chaplain Puckett has remained close with the Robinson family over the years.



“Hearing the chaplain’s remarks and seeing the family’s reaction was incredibly powerful,” Maj. Robinson said. “It reminded all of us that our purpose at MEPS is bigger than ourselves. This room is not just a space for enlistment, it’s a place where legacies begin, and honoring Sgt. 1st Class Robinson reinforces the significance of that.”



During the ceremony, Marine Corps Cpl. Rayshaud Brown, Jackson MEPS Operations NCOIC, unveiled a memorial display featuring Sgt. 1st Class Robinson’s Bronze Star Medal with Valor and Mississippi Medal for Valor. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Smith, Jackson MEPS Testing NCOIC, presented a rededication plaque to Sgt. 1st Class Robinson’s daughter, Savannah Robbins, and his former spouse, Tamara Robbins.



The event, planned in under a month, was a collective effort by the MEPS staff.



“Our team rallied around this mission,” she said. “Senior enlisted advisor Master Sgt. Courtney Smiling was instrumental in making sure everything happened smoothly, from coordinating the guest speaker to ensuring the family’s attendance.”



Family members, some of whom had never seen the newly relocated MEPS ceremony room, were visibly moved by the tribute. One of Sgt. 1st Class Robinson’s family members shared a special memory of the fallen soldier’s nephew swearing into the military in the same ceremony room during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The interaction was very reminiscent of a family gathering,” said Maj. Robinson. “The family continuously expressed how grateful they were that Jackson MEPS held this ceremony and were very interactive during the reception. It was an absolute honor to host this ceremony for the family.”



Attendees included prior team members, leadership and more than 15 family members and friends who traveled to attend the ceremony.



The rededication concluded with the playing of the Army Song, followed by a reception where attendees shared stories and memories of Robinson.



“This ceremony reinvigorated the purpose of the ceremony room and boosted morale at the MEPS,” said Maj. Robinson. “We see Sgt. 1st Class Robinson’s photo there all the time, but now we truly understand the weight of what it represents. Just a few hours after the ceremony, a new Army National Guard Special Forces applicant enlisted in this very room. That moment made it clear; his legacy will continue to inspire those who step into thi