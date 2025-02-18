U.S. Navy Career Counselor Recognized for Excellence in Sailor Development

Hospital Corpsman First Class (FMF/SW/AW) Megan Sanford assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, has been recognized as the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) Career Counselor of the Year for her exceptional leadership in guiding Sailors towards professional growth and operational readiness.



“The Career Counselor is arguably one of the most important positions supporting the Sailor and the command,” said NMRTC Rota’s commanding officer, Capt. William Scouten. “Sanford is a highly reliable and trusted leader, who ensures every Sailor has the necessary training and career progression opportunities. She has made a lasting impact on the talent management and retention for our command.”



Navy Career Counselors provide individualized guidance and mentorship to Sailors and help them set and achieve career goals. This ensures they are properly trained and equipped to meet the demands of their assigned duties which in turn strengthens the naval force. Career Counselors also help identify and develop future leaders, to ensure the Navy has a capable workforce to meet all its operational needs. These efforts also enhance the overall readiness and effectiveness of Navy Medicine personnel world-wide.



Naval Medical Force Atlantic (NMFL) Command Master Chief Lamar Bethel said, “Sanford has exemplified the highest standard of dedication, professionalism, and leadership within our ranks. Career Counselors like her embody the principles of our Navy.”



“It is an honor to support my fellow Sailors and help them navigate their careers,” said Sanford. “Their success strengthens our Navy, and I’m proud to be part of that process.”



Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Commands strategic location in the Iberian Peninsula makes it a critical asset in supporting global medical missions throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, ensuring readiness and expertise for any contingency.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

