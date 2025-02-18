MINUTEMAN III TEST LAUNCH SHOWCASES READINESS OF U.S. NUCLEAR FORCE’S SAFE, EFFECTIVE DETERRENT

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Feb. 19, 2025 – A joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen and Vandenberg Space Force Base Guardians launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a single telemetered joint test assembly re-entry vehicle Feb. 19 at 1:00 a.m. Pacific Time from Vandenberg Space Force Base.



The Western Range at Vandenberg Space Force Base serves as the primary testing ground for the Air Force Global Strike Command's ICBM deterrent architecture. This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities designed to demonstrate that the United States' nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure, reliable, and effective in deterring 21st-century threats and reassuring our allies.



“Today’s Minuteman III test launch is just one of the ways the Department of the Air Force demonstrates the readiness, precision, and professionalism of U.S. nuclear forces,” said Acting Secretary of the Air Force Gary Ashworth. “It also provides confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission.”



With over 300 similar tests conducted in the past, this particular test is part of the Nation’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a credible deterrent and is not a response to current world events.



"Facilitating test launches from the Western Range at Vandenberg Space Force Base is a critical component of our mission and the national defense strategy," said U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, deputy commander of Space Launch Delta 30, the host unit overseeing all Spaceport and Western Range operations at Vandenberg SFB. “Our Guardians and Airmen are dedicated to enabling Minuteman III tests to ensure a credible and effective deterrent for the nation.”



The 377th Test and Evaluation Group, located at Vandenberg SFB, oversaw the test launch. It is the nation’s only dedicated ICBM test organization professionally executing tests that accurately measure the current and future capability of the ICBM force.



“During this test, we collected and analyzed performance and other key data points to evaluate current missile system competencies,” said Col. Dustin Harmon, 377th TEG commander. “This allows our team to analyze and report accuracy and reliability for the current system while validating projected missile system improvements. The data we collect and analyze is crucial for maintaining Minuteman III while we pave the way for Sentinel.”



Airmen from all three missile wings were selected for the task force to support the test launch, while maintainers from the 90th Missile Wing Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Force Base, Wyoming, supported maintenance requirements. The missile bases within Air Fore Global Strike Command have crew members standing alert 24 hours a day, year-round, overseeing the nation’s ICBM alert forces.



The ICBM community, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and U.S. Strategic Command, uses data collected from test launches for continuing force development evaluation. The ICBM test launch program demonstrates the operational capability of the Minuteman III and ensures the United States’ ability to maintain a strong, credible nuclear deterrent as a key element of U.S. national security and the security of U.S. allies and partners.



