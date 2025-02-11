NMCB-3 Demonstrates Expeditionary Readiness in Mount-Out Exercise at Camp Shields

CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 successfully conducted a Mount-Out Exercise (MOX) on Camp Shields, reinforcing their ability to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment in response to real-world contingencies, Jan. 30.



The MOX is a vital test of NMCB-3’s ability to mobilize on short notice, requiring seamless coordination across multiple stages. The exercise kicked off with the receipt of a fragmentary order (FRAGO), prompting leaders to assemble an Operational Planning Team (OPT) to develop a comprehensive deployment strategy. The OPT meticulously assessed mission requirements, manpower allocation, and logistics to successfully create a course of action capable of ensuring a swift and effective Mount-Out response.



Once planning was complete, Seabees moved into the execution phase, where they conducted the breakout of Civil Engineer Support Equipment (CESE). Every piece of gear was inventoried, thoroughly cleaned, and rigorously inspected for operational readiness. From generators to heavy equipment, each asset underwent functional testing to confirm its deployability. Seabees then weighed, measured, and staged the equipment, ensuring it met embarkation standards for rapid movement to a forward operating environment.



A critical component of the exercise was ensuring all CESE and materials met U.S. Air Force inspection standards for both air and land embarkation. Every asset had to be properly configured, secured, and documented in accordance with Air Mobility Command (AMC) regulations, ensuring it could be loaded onto aircraft or other transport vehicles without delay. These strict guidelines help guarantee the safe and efficient movement of essential construction capabilities to any location worldwide.



"Conducting training exercises such as this ensures we remain ready to support and execute missions at a moment's notice," said Equipment Operator 1st Class Reese Tucker, NMCB-3 Embark Officer. "All aspects of the Mount-Out Exercise (MOX)-preparation, staging and execution-are designed to test our team’s ability to effectively deploy rapidly in support of Combatant Commanders’ mission and the warfighters down range, and our team executed the MOX exceptionally well."

By completing the MOX, NMCB-3 reaffirmed its expeditionary capability to provide construction support worldwide, ensuring the battalion remains a critical asset to U.S. Navy and joint operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

