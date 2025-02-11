Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers for Wayne County, Mississippi, due to Tornado

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Health Agency

    FALLS CHURCH, Va. – The Defense Health Agency has announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in Wayne County, Mississippi, may receive emergency prescription refills now through Feb. 25, 2025, due to the tornado.

    To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts, Inc., or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.

    To find a network pharmacy, beneficiaries may call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303, or search the network pharmacy locator.

    If possible, visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled. Prescriptions filled by a retail chain may be filled at another store in that chain. If the clinician who prescribed the medication is available, beneficiaries can ask them to call in a new prescription to any network pharmacy.

    As a reminder, TRICARE beneficiaries, other than active duty service members, may receive urgent care from any TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or provider and do not need a referral. This allows beneficiaries to seek nonemergency care for illnesses or injuries if their primary care provider is unavailable because of emergencies. Any TRICARE beneficiary who reasonably believes they have an emergency should always call 911 or, go to the nearest emergency room.

    Beneficiaries are advised to visit Express Scripts’ Weather Notices page for updates.

    ###

    The Defense Health Agency provides health services to 9.5 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.

