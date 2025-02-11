Eugene Gibbs: “There is an Art and Science to Contracting”

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – After more than 16 years and nine moves, Eugene Gibbs, Contracting Officer (KO), U.S. Corps of Engineers – Far East District, has cultivated an expansive and a detailed portfolio in the contracting industry. Now, he is ready to share his experience with the next generation of contractors and engineers.



For Gibbs, he understands contracting requires one to look through a critical lens to solve issues to navigate the intricacies of contracting.



“I think there is an art and science to it,” he said. “So, I would say a challenge is, ‘How do we effectively use our tools and systems to kind of align with our private sector counterparts?’”



Gibbs has worked for several Department of Defense (DoD) organizations such as Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), USACE, U.S. Pacific Fleet for the Navy and the Secretary of the Army.



HONING ONE’S CRAFT

With over 16 years in contracting, Gibbs has learned about computers, weapons systems, ships and construction. Currently, he works in construction contracting, but prior to working at USACE, he was a KO in supplies and services.



KOs have the “authority to enter into, administer, or terminate contracts and make related determinations and finds” on behalf of the Federal Government into a binding agreement with an entity. They ensure the government is following “all requirements of law, executive orders, regulations, and all other applicable procedures, including clearances and approvals, have been met all” (Acquisition.gov) over the $10,000 threshold.



“Even if you don’t have an experience necessarily in construction, now that you’re working construction contracting, now you have to learn the intricates of designs and 1391s, and materials,” he said.



While working with the Navy, Gibbs was working with husbanding contracts and ship repairs. However, he did not spontaneously know how to navigate these areas. Like an actor honing in on their craft, contracting takes time, practice and studying.



“I think contracting is kind of like being an actor, where an actor may take on a role of [a] police officer or [the] role of a villain or superhero. And they get an understanding of that role,” he said.



THE FUTURE & COMMON ISSUES

Gibbs strongly encourages anyone who wants to venture into contracting to take business courses like acquisition and procurement; and understand public service. While contracting is a field with robust opportunities, it does require constantly expanding one’s knowledge.



Additionally, Gibbs suggested exploring DoD websites such as Defense Acquisition University (DAU) and System for Award Management (SAM). DAU provides various trainings on acquisition, technology, and logistics while SAM is an e-procurement database of all the vendors the Federal government does business with; and where USACE FED post their contracts. On SAM.gov, browsers can see how government contracts are awarded and reviewed the anatomy of a contract.



Gibbs said by being proactive, potential KOs can more easily navigate the nuances of contracts. To illustrate, he mentioned a few common issues in contracting such as timelines. He has experience requests to “execute now,” but Federal laws and regulations, the visibility of contracts and multiple stakeholders can influence the progression of a contract.



“It is not always realistic in terms of their timeframe,” he said. “You know sometimes that’s were those soft interpersonal skills come into play kind of being realistic and having those conversations.”



Other external variables Gibbs stated are regulations, specifications rewrites and schedules when executing a reward. Yet, there are potential solutions to some of these problems like the integration of artificial intelligence with contracting.



“I think we already see it right with A.I. platforms,” he said. “And how you’re able to put [the] data in and it allows you to receive information at an unprecedented rate.”



While there is the benefit, Gibbs provided a caveat, “I think you always need someone that going to be able to critically think and be able to engage.”



HOW HE WENT INTO CONTRACTING

Gibbs contracting journey started at Norfolk State University, a historically Black college/university (HBCU), in Norfolk, Virginia. For 16 consecutive years, U.S. Black Engineer has recognized USACE as one of the top supports of HBCUs. USACE has consistently partners with leading universities. Gibbs was the vice president in the student government association (SGA). Being part of SGA meant students worked closely with many offices within NSU such as career services. Gibbs established a connection with them, and they would inform him of opportunities in his field.



Originally, he wanted to be a sports agent. Gibbs is a basketball lover and “always kind of had a sports mindset.” He does not have a favorite team, but simply enjoys the league. He even officiated college basketball games in the states. Then career services had a focus on contracting that migrated into procurement and acquisitions. It intrigued him and he ventured down the contracting path. Then Gibbs earned position as a Department of Army (DA) intern in contracting straight out of college starting his journey. He also earned his master’s in Procurement and Acquisition Management from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri.



“AN EYE-OPENING EXPERIENCE”

Gibbs spent seven months in Afghanistan as an Administrative Contracting Officer (ACO). He expressed working in the country was an “eye-opening experience.” It is one thing to watch the media coverage of Afghanistan, but it is entirely different because “you don’t know or what to expect until you get there.”



He continued, “One, the work was…very rewarding because you have a direct impact. But just the environment, like having bombs incoming and that type of thing. At first, it was scary, but you become somewhat I guess desensitized to it. But you are constantly on high alert and high…guard.”



Gibbs revealed it was the first time he truly got to travel and see the world. He considered it “a big learning curve” with the exposure and being immersed in a new country, culture and people. The second reason was the job was financially beneficial to tackle his student loan debt.



At the time he was in Afghanistan, Gibbs was not a service member. He joined the Navy Reserves after those experiences and continues to be a reservist.



WELCOME TO FED

Gibbs has been with USACE for about 10 years. He was at the Fort Worth District in Texas for about seven years and transferred to FED not long after. Gibbs stated Fort Worth provided him the amazing opportunities to work in military construction while growing and developing his skills. The district has a “big mission”, and Gibbs participated in projects at Fort Hood, Fort Cavazos, Fort Polk, Fort Bliss and White Sands Missile Range.



Prior to USACE, Gibbs worked for DCMA in Afghanistan. His friend–who worked at USACE at the time–was stationed there as well. Gibbs mentioned the organization was on the DoD’s list of “Best Places to Work” and the fact USACE was always high ranking. Additionally, USACE had a revered reputation before talking to his friend. It was already in his head he would love to work there one day, but his friend solidified this ambition to work for USACE. While completing his tour, Gibbs noticed how his friend was treated in terms of living accommodations and what his friend told him about USACE. Hence, it quipped his interests and applied. As for FED, his wife was a prominent encourager due to her love for South Korea.



Prior to USACE, the Gibbs family was living in Japan. Eugene took his wife on a birthday trip to Seoul, and she fell in love with the country. She has a strong interest in Asian culture, and it is a good place to raise a family.



“With everything combined, it felt like a good place to you know have our kids grow up and enjoy,” stated Gibbs.



OUTSIDE OF CONTRACTING

When Gibbs is not on the job, the Harlemite is a family man. He is husband to his college sweetheart with two kids. He enjoys working out, reading, watching basketball and traveling.



Gibbs’ career trajectory has allotted him to travel to over 30 countries such as South Korea, Thailand, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Australia and Japan.



Strictly speaking from a travel standpoint, Thailand is his favorite country to travel and most memorable. Gibbs celebrated his 10-year anniversary with his wife in the country last year. It was a family affair including their children and his mother-in-law.



“It was everything!,” when asked what he enjoyed most about Thailand.



From the beaches to the food to culture to visiting Phi Phi Island, it was truly an “amazing” trip. That said, the Gibbs family loves South Korea for many reasons.



For Gibbs, Korean food is probably the biggest aspect about the living in the country, especially Korean BBQ, bulgogi, kimbap and kimchi. Another aspect is the accessibility to various destinations such as Seoul and other countries.



“So, I think a factor of all of those things: the food, the culture, the convivence, accessibility, all those things, the people…yeah, those are my top things.”



AN APPRECIATION

Gibbs contracting journey has provide many opportunities to grow and develop. At USACE FED, he stated the organization is “a great organization” with “great opportunity.” He placed emphasis on the people. There is such a breadth of knowledge in the FED Contracting Division, as stated by Gibbs. Always willing to share their knowledge from contracting from a Korean perspective, but also about their culture, language and food.



“They’re really the continuity because they’re here for a while,” Gibbs stated.



Gibbs is appreciative of the opportunity at USACE FED, especially the ability to bring his family along to experience various cultures.



“And overall, I think I said it, but contracting is a very rewarding field,” he expressed. “A lot of opportunities to bounce around through the world.”



For more information and updates on Engineers Week, follow USACE FED on our website, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

