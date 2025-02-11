U.S. Army Col. Ryan Price promotion to brigadier general

Photo By Maj. William Duvall | The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Maj. William Duvall | The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina National Guard, recognized the promotion of U.S. Army Col. Ryan Price to brigadier general, Feb. 8, 2025 in Anderson, South Carolina. Price was pinned by his wife Paige, his daughters Faith, Brooke and son Gibson, and will be assigned as the deputy commander of the 263rd AAMDC. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Jones, deputy adjutant general of South Carolina, gave his remarks and recognized the Price family and their sacrifice and support for U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ryan Price. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr., commanding general, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), conducted the oath of office. In attendance were U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, commanding general, Army Cyber Command, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Jenkins, assistant adjutant general for South Carolina, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Norris McCall, state command sergeant major, South Carolina Army National and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Davin Powell, 263rd AAMDC command sergeant major. see less | View Image Page

The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina Army National Guard, recognizes the promotion of U.S. Army Col. Ryan S. Price, to brigadier general, Feb. 8, 2025, in Anderson, South Carolina. Price was pinned by his wife Paige, daughters Faith, Brooke, and son Gibson. Price will be assigned as the deputy commander of the 263rd AAMDC.



Family members of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Price in attendance were, wife Paige, daughters Faith and Brooke, son Gibson, his parents Stephen and Virginia Price, his father and mother-in-law Gary and Dr. Carolyn Gibson, his father-in-law, retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Fred Addison, his brother Corey Price, his sister Megan Harrington and husband Michael, his sister-in-law Dana Addison, nephews Owen, Pace and Beau, and nieces Carleigh, and Vivian.



The ceremony is officiated by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeff Jones, deputy adjutant general of the South Carolina National Guard.



The music is presented today by the 246th Army Band, South Carolina Army National Guard. The colors were presented by the Pershing Rifles from Clemson University.



Singing of the National Anthem is performed Ashley Rodgers and invocation by Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Kevin Thompson, 263rd AAMDC.



In attendance was U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, commander, United States Army Cyber Command, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank M. Rice, former commanding general 263rd AAMDC, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr., commanding general 263rd AAMDC, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Phillips, director J-6 Cyber/C4 United States European Command, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Winston Phil Brooks, commanding general Fires Center of Excellence, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard Harrison, commanding general, 32nd AAMDC, Mr. Peter Ready, Senior Executive Staff, Deputy assistant Secretary of the Navy, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Jenkins, assistant adjutant general South Carolina, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Benson, assistant adjutant general of Delaware, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Brian Wertzler, deputy commanding general Fires Center of excellence, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robin Stillwell, director of the joint staff South Carolina Army National Guard, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Martin Jennings, South Carolina National Guard command chief warrant officer, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Todd Berlinghof, 263rd AAMDC command chief warrant officer, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Camille Caldwell, state command enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Norris McCall, South Carolina Army National state command sergeant major, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Davin Powell, 263rd AAMDC command sergeant major, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Richard Piles, 32nd AAMDC command sergeant major.



“What a great day to be in uniform. What a great day to be in this organization”, begins Jones. “On behalf of the adjutant general, on behalf of all soldiers in the organization, welcome to Ryan and Paige Price day in the South Carolina Army National Guard. Ralph Waldo Emerson once said that ‘obedience alone gives the right to lead, and it gives the right to command’. Today we recognize somebody who has been obedient to his upbringing, he has been obedient to his family, he has been obedient to his oath, he has been obedient to his soldiers, and he has been obedient to his faith.”



Jones proceeds to give recognition to Price’s employer.



“We always take time to recognize our employers. Ryan’s employer is a special employer to our organization. What NIWC (Naval Information Warfare Center) does not only to support Ryan, but what NIWC does to support the warfighter. I just want to recognize the team that is here today,” states Jones. “Thank you for what you do for the warfighter and thank you for what you do for Ryan.”



Jones now addresses the Price family.



“What an honor it is to recognize Ryan’s family. This is a family of service. They represent service in the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Marines. To Stephen and Virginia, his parents, you raised a great son. One of Ryan’s hallmarks, which you know, is how you treat people,” states Jones. “I don’t believe you get that from a manual, I don’t believe you get that from an instructor, I think you get that from your mother and father. What a great son you have raised. To the rest of the family, the Gibson’s and the Addison’s, so good to have you here today. We know that in uniform, that service is a team sport, and it starts with an amazing family.”



Jones proceeds to thank Price’s immediate family.



“To know Ryan Price is to know Paige and his is family,” Jones states. Jones proceeds thank Paige for the sacrifices she made during Prices deployments. Jones then proceeds to recognizes Prices children stating, “for all the sacrifices you have made for you dad, thank you so much.”



Changing focus, Jones highlighted some amusing and endearing fun facts about Price, which brought plenty of laughter and joy to the crowd.



“It’s ok to laugh, because as wonderful as it is to get with soldiers and be in uniform, and do the business of your country, it’s serious business. It can be tough. For someone like Ryan to get to where he is right now, I’m sure he’s had moments and feeling of sadness and frustration,” Jones states. “Really what you have to do to get here, I believe, is you have to stand up and be counted. You have to put yourself in the arena and say I’m going to take on the tough challenges, I’m going to lead, and I’m going to make people’s lives better while I do it. It takes you and the family, taking everything, this Army and Army Guard construct throws at you, and with everything you got, you thrive. It takes, I think, every day, approaching it with excitement, approaching it with optimism and passion for what you do. And it takes loving soldiers. This guy has done that. He has earned the moment by being obedient to all those things. And you completed the mission, did what you are supposed to do, all the while showing those so important qualities of honesty, integrity, nobility, kindness, and love. And that’s a personal touch soldiers appreciate, and the people of our country appreciate. And that’s what I believe earns you this moment.”



Jones concludes with comments from Price’s peers.



“As a closing, what I like to do is reach out to people who have served with Ryan for a long time. I sent an email and said give me a word that describes Ryan Price. This doesn’t come from me; this comes from people who have worked side by side with him for a long time. Listen to some of these words. This is what your friends, your brothers and sisters in arms say about your Ryan: warrior, effective, caring, driven, reliable, deliberate, superman, friend, character, thoughtful, logical, humble, accountable, bold, astute, a bulldog, a standard bearer, compassionate, influential, and character. Isn’t character so important,” continues Jones. “We are not doing anything to move this country forward if we are not led by leaders with character. You have earned this day. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent everybody out here and tell you job well done. We can’t wait for the great things that are going to happen because as great as yesterday was, it’s really about what we are going to do today and what are we going to do tomorrow. And you are the guy to help lead us there.”



The promotion ceremony proceeds as Price is pinned by his family members. After the pinning, as a token of his gratitude and love, Price presented a bouquet of flowers for his wife, and gifts for his children.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey, Jr., commanding general 263rd AAMDC provides remarks, highlighting the Price family, Price’s intellect, Price’s parents influence on his life and career, his gratitude for Price joining the 263rd AAMDC.



Though the Oath of Office is not required to be performed at promotion ceremonies, it was performed by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey, Jr., commanding general 263rd AAMDC.



Upon the conclusion of the Oath of Office, posting of the brigadier general flag was conducted by U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Davin Powell, command sergeant major, 263rd AADMC, signifying a one-star general in the official party. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank Rice, former commander, 263rd AAMDC, and Price’s wife, Paige, participated in the unfurling of the one-star flag.



The General Officer Belt is presented to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Price. With the issuance of pistols to Generals, the need quickly arose for a holster and pistol belt to accommodate them. The belts and holsters became a badge of rank, as did the firearms they housed. Very shortly after the first Colt .380 pistols were issued, the brown leather belt with gilt brass buckle and the brown leather holster were issued at the same time as the pistol. The brown color was regulation until 1956 when the color was changed to black. A holster was also issued in brown or black with gold fittings for the Colt .45 automatic. The General Officer Belt is being brought forth by U.S. Army Capt. Justin Adams.



“Maj. Gen. Jones, thank you. This truly means a lot. You truly made this day special. Sir, you always say others make the difference, but Maj. Gen. Jones, you make the difference. You make the difference to that patch you wear for us. Maj. Gen. McCarty, Maj. Gen. Jones and our entire staff, it is an honor for me to be a part of this team and continue to serve,” Price states.



Price then recites the soldier’s creed and thanks everyone in the audience for their attendance. Price also recognizes the Second Chance Church (venue location), the 246th Army Band, Clemson University Cadet Color Guard, soloist Ashley Rodgers, narrator U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Steven Keith, and the 263rd AAMDC ceremony planning committee.



“Maj. Gen. McCarty, Maj. Gen. Jones, Maj. Gen. Rice, Maj. Gen. Wholey, Brig. Gen. Jenkins, Brig. Gen Stillwell, and all those who are serving, thank you for your confidence in me and selecting me for this position. Your leadership and your mentorship along the way throughout my formative years as both the company grade and a field grade officer has really gotten me where I am today, and I just want to say thank you for that,” states Price. “Our South Carolina Guard is credible, we are resilient, and we are a professional organization because of your dedication and leadership. Each of you give your all in leading our organization and I promise, along with you, to put down my plow and grab my riffle and join you in the fight, just as those minute men did in Concord and Lexington hundreds of years ago.”



Price then thanks various family, friends, peers, and soldiers for the impact they have had on his career.



On a more personal note, Price thanks his immediate family with warm remarks. Highlighted are three Vietnam veterans: his father, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Stephen Price; father-in-law, U.S. Army Capt. Gary Gibson; and step father-in-law, U.S. Air Force retired Master Sgt. Fred Addison. Price dedicated the ceremony to the Vietnam veterans stating, “Welcome home. Welcome home. Thank you for your service.”



In closing, Price states, “I know I missed many of you in the audience today. You all had a significant impact and a positive influence on my journey, and you inspired me. I am forever indebted to each of you. So my pledge to you is this, as we embark upon these exciting opportunities ahead, we will focus our efforts on exceeding, not meeting, but exceeding the commander’s goals, his vision, and will continue the pursuit of excellence while we transform and contact. We will take care of our soldiers, we will take care of our families, and we will maintain our focus on the traditional soldiers and our civilian employers.”



Prices closing quote was a bible verse from First Corinthians stating, “I have the right to do anything you say, but not everything is beneficial. I have the right to do anything, but not everything is constructive. No one should seek their own good, but the good of others. Follow my example, as I follow the example of Christ. Follow me”. Price continues, “As air defenders, we are the first to fire. The South Carolina National Guardsmen, we are always ready. South Carolinians, we are true and tried. And as the 263rd AAMDC, we are America’s shield. Thank you, God bless each and every one of you.”



In honor of his father, the official hymn of the United States Marine Corps was recited.



The ceremony concludes with the benediction, the playing of the Army Song and the retiring of the colors and the retiring of the official color.