USS Harry S. Truman conducts emergent repair availability

SOUDA BAY, Greece – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) arrived at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, on Feb. 16 to conduct an Emergent Repair Availability (ERAV) on the ship’s starboard quarter following a recent collision.



Damage assessed includes the exterior wall of two storage rooms and a maintenance space. External to the ship, damage assessed includes a line handling space, the fantail, and the platform above one of the storage spaces. Aircraft elevator number three sustained no damage and is fully operational. Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) will lead the pier side ERAV, including an assessment and follow-on repairs to damages sustained.



“While the ship is fully mission capable and the ship conducted flight operations following the collision, pulling into port for emergent repairs will enable the ship to continue deployment as scheduled,” said Capt. Dave Snowden, Harry S. Truman’s commanding officer.



An assessment team will conduct a full survey of damaged areas and develop a repair plan to be executed immediately following completion of the assessment. The assessment team includes structural engineers, naval architects, and other personnel from FDRMC and Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY). They will be supported by ship’s force personnel and local industry partners for the repair effort.



“The Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center's ability to mobilize resources within and outside the theater to conduct repairs underscores the warfighting capability of the world's most powerful Navy,” said Vice Adm. J. T. Anderson, commander U.S. Sixth Fleet.



Deployed U.S. Navy ships routinely undergo planned and emergent maintenance periods such as mid-deployment voyage repairs and ERAVs, allowing forward-deployed ships to sustain maximal operational readiness. The United States’ relationships with Allies and partners provides access to ports around the world, granting the U.S. Navy strategic pier availability and resources critical for operational flexibility.



“The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) units remain operational across geographic regions in support of their component commanders,” said Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander of HSTCSG. “Our mission has not changed and we remain committed to responding to any challenge in this dynamic and global security environment.”



The carrier strike group includes the flagship USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75); Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, with eight embarked aviation squadrons; staffs from CSG-8, CVW-1, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28; the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64); and three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Stout (DDG 55), USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109).



HSTCSG’s mission is to conduct prompt and sustained combat operations at sea and maintain a forward presence through sea control and power projection capabilities. For more information, visit DVIDS at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN75.