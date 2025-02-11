Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy NCO Academy students practice drill procedures

    Fort McCoy NCO Academy students practice drill procedures

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students with the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy practice drill procedures...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students with the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy practice drill procedures during training Feb. 12, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The academy was activated at Fort McCoy in 1988.

    The academy trains hundreds of Soldiers each year in the Basic Leader Course and the Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.15.2025 23:39
    Story ID: 490878
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 649
    Downloads: 0

