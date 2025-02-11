Navy Dental Clinic Educates Base Children on Cavity Prevention

Photo By Elaine Heirigs | Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Julian Salinas from Naval Health Clinic Lemoore's dental...... read more read more Photo By Elaine Heirigs | Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Julian Salinas from Naval Health Clinic Lemoore's dental clinic helped students at Admiral Akers School practice proper teeth brushing on a stuffed dinosaur. (U.S. Navy photo by Elaine Heirigs Naval Health Clinic Lemoore/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

The Naval Health Clinic Lemoore’s Dental Clinic is taking proactive steps to combat childhood dental problems. The team is visiting two local schools onboard Naval Air Station Lemoore during the month of February to provide preventive dental care through community outreach.



Active duty dentists and hospital corpsmen that specialize in dental assisting will visit Admiral Akers School on Feb. 13 and Neutra Elementary on Feb. 20, delivering oral health education to students from preschool through third grade.



"Dental caries, commonly known as cavities or tooth decay, is a common chronic disease among children," said Lt. Hannah Mills, a NHCL dentist and this year’s clinic program coordinator. "Teaching children about their teeth, a healthy diet, and how to keep their teeth clean will help set them up for success via prevention."



During these sessions, Navy dental professionals will educate young students about proper dental care, healthy eating habits, and oral hygiene techniques. Students will also receive a toothbrush and toothpaste during the visits.



"Our goal is to promote dental health," Mills explained. "By interacting directly with students in a fun, energetic way, we can make a lasting impact on their oral health habits."



These dental presentations specifically target elementary-age children, recognizing the importance of establishing good dental habits early in life. This education is an investment in the children of active duty service members and their oral health with the aim of reducing future dental health issues through preventive education.



NHCL’s community outreach exemplifies the Navy's commitment to supporting military families and promoting health awareness within the base community.