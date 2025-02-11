Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contingency Response Element boosts airfield capacity for Operation Southern Guard

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    02.14.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – When the success of a mission hinges on the seamless flow of supplies and personnel, the Contingency Response Element (CRE) becomes the linchpin of logistical operations.

    For Operation Southern Guard, the CRE from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., has proven indispensable in transforming airfield capabilities to support Joint Task Force Southern Guard's (JTF-SG) critical mission of expanding illegal alien holding operations.

    “The backbone of logistics is distribution. Being surrounded by water became a constraint for sustainment, but the CRE, with their assets and determination, came through to bridge that gap by improving the airfield capabilities to enhance the flow of cargo in and out of the island,” said Army Sergeant Maj. Johanny Ortega, the JTF-SG J4 sergeant major.

    Since initiating operations on Feb. 6, the CRE has facilitated the delivery of over 400 tons of essential cargo, including construction equipment, materiel handling equipment, power generation equipment, fuel and food.

    These supplies are pivotal for the rapid establishment and enhancement of facilities necessary for the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) ongoing migrant operations.

    Leading the charge on the ground is the 21st Contingency Response Element commanded by Air Force Lt. Col. Adam McDade, commander of the 8/21 Contingency Response Squadron.

    “We specialize in establishing and augmenting airfield operations in diverse environments, from austere dirt landing strips to fully operational international airports,” McDade explained. “Here at Guantanamo Bay, while an established airfield exists, it wasn’t equipped to handle the volume of aircraft necessary to support the deployment of forces.”

    The CRE’s deployment has significantly increased the airfield’s capacity, expanding operations from accommodating a single aircraft at a time to managing up to three aircraft simultaneously, operating around the clock.

    “We’re currently averaging between three to five aircraft per day, and we anticipate this number will rise as more forces are deployed,” McDade noted.

    The rapid deployment of the CRE showcases their readiness and precision.

    “I received about 24 hours’ notice before deploying my initial assessment team of 11 personnel,” said McDade. “Following our assessment, the rest of our team began arriving within 48 hours. Our unit maintains a constant state of alert for missions like this, so we were well-prepared to mobilize quickly.”

    The CRE’s contributions are a vital component of JTF-SG’s broader mission, which includes providing security, logistical coordination, intelligence support, and facility management for DHS-led operations at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.

    “Without the CRE’s expertise and rapid deployment capabilities, our operational tempo and efficiency would be significantly hindered,” Ortega concluded, emphasizing the indispensable role of the CRE in the success of Operation Southern Guard.

