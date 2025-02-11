Wounded Warriors visit Team Moody

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Ambassadors from the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) visited Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, from Feb. 3-5, 2025.



The team met with Airmen to share their testimonies and inform them about the program’s services while highlighting their mission of maintaining a fit and lethal force.



The AFW2 works with command teams, Military and Family Readiness Centers, and the Air Force Medical Service to provide concentrated non-medical care and support for seriously wounded, ill and injured Airmen, Guardians, caregivers and families during their transition back to service or civilian life.



“Our Airmen and Guardians deserve the best care and support,” said Tony Jasso, AFW2 ambassador. “If they experience severe wounds, illness or injury, it’s a part of service no one expects or plans for. That’s why we are here – to share testimonies of recovery, resiliency and resurgence from wounded warriors and bring awareness to the AFW2 program. Our goal is to ensure the best possible outcomes for the lives and recoveries of our wounded, ill and injured.”



The visit connected Airmen with vital resources, making support more accessible to those facing unexpected challenges. By sharing testimonies and raising awareness of AFW2, the team helped bridge knowledge gaps.



“I thoroughly enjoyed the recent visit from the Wounded Warrior team, as the roadshow proved to be an effective platform for engaging Airmen,” said Master Sgt. Erin Capobianco, 820th Combat Operations Squadron first sergeant. “Many individuals are often unaware of the resources available to them, and the team’s presence served as an excellent opportunity to disseminate crucial information.”

The Wounded Warrior team’s visit connected Airmen with recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration resources, raising awareness of available support – job assistance, financial counseling and limited assignment status. Some benefits offered are:



RECOVERY

• Connect Airmen with resources and support programs

• Ensure they receive eligible benefits and entitlements

REHABILITATION

• Provide ongoing care after returning to work or transitioning to veteran status

• Offer services like job assistance, relocation help, financial counseling and emergency aid

REINTEGRATION

• Support retention applications through the Limited Assignment Status Program

• Help Airmen set career goals and access job opportunities



The AFW2 team’s visit was met with enthusiasm, as Airmen actively participated in discussions, asked questions and showcased a welcoming spirit that left a lasting impression on the visitors.



For more information about AFW2, contact their team at (800) 581-9437.

