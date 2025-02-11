Fort Buchanan's commitment to enable physical readiness impacts the whole community

Photo By David Hernandez | As part of the installation's mission to enable physical readiness within the military...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | As part of the installation's mission to enable physical readiness within the military community, the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) runs the Golden Age Program (GAP) throughout the year at bldg. 170, also known as the PFC Roberto E. Clemente Walker Annex. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – As part of the installation's mission to enable physical readiness within the military community, the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) runs the Golden Age Program (GAP) throughout the year at bldg. 170, also known as the PFC Roberto E. Clemente Walker Annex.



"The GAP was established in Fort Buchanan in August 1999 and is a unique program of Fort Buchanan. It fosters community and support among participants," said Roberto Fernández, FMWR business and recreation officer.



According to Fernández, GAP aims to promote socialization, recreation, and wellness among seniors over 55, focusing on improving their quality of life. Although the program is designed for seniors' citizens, younger people interested can request an age waiver.



Maria T. Nuñez, Fort Buchanan's fitness facility manager, highlighted how the program is designed to meet the unique needs of its participants.



"The program incorporates cognitive exercises to help maintain mental health and motor skills, as well as life-saving movements like getting up from the floor, which are crucial for emergencies. Some of the activities in the program are aerobics and circuit training, tailored to the needs of the elderly, with a focus on safety and adaptability," said Nuñez.



Rafael Muñoz, a 78-year-old U.S. Coast Guard veteran and native of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, is one of the GAP participants.



"Service members constantly prepare for work and life, but this preparation lessens after retirement. The GAP actively prepares seniors for life by offering tailored exercises. Attending these classes improves my physical and mental readiness, enhancing movements and motor skills," said Muñoz, who reached the rank of Chief Petty Officer.



The program fulfills their expectations for Carlos Medina Rivera, a U.S. Army Reserve retiree with over 27 years of service, and his wife, Alba Martinez.



"The program is fantastic, well-structured, and the facilities are spectacular," said Medina.



"The instructors are well-trained to work with seniors, tailoring exercise to our health conditions, "added Martinez.



The program has a nominal cost of $30.00 per seasonal period, which runs from January to May and August to December. Individuals can also pay $5.00 per individual class. The GAP meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:00 a.m. at the PFC Roberto E. Clemente Walker Annex.



The successful implementation of the GAP program at Fort Buchanan is a clear indicator of how the Army cares for its people, even after they take off their uniforms.



For more details about the Golden Age Program, call (787) 707-3763 or email maria.t.nunez5.naf@army.mil.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and to facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.