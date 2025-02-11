Kirk Army Health Clinic’s Physical Therapy Recognized for Outstanding Service in 4th Quarter Survey

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md.– The Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES) recognized Kirk Army Health Clinic’s physical therapy clinic as top specialty care clinic in the 4th Quarter Best of the Best rankings.



The survey collected 100% positive patient feedback on aspects like appointment timeliness, staff helpfulness, provider communication, access to care, and overall satisfaction with the visit.



The Best of the Best Report is updated quarterly, and contains the top performing clinics, providers, and receptionists and clerks.



"This recognition reflects our team's dedication to providing compassionate and effective care,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lauris Trimble, director of Kirk Army Health Clinic. “We are committed to helping each patient achieve their goals and improve their quality of life.”



The dedication to patients was echoed by Dr. Laura Mink, the chief of physical therapy at Kirk, who is also certified in mechanical diagnosis and therapy.



“The entire physical therapy team is committed to caring for the whole person and has built a reputation for recognizing the need to care for people and not just treat injuries.”



Kirk Army Health Clinic is a part of the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity. In addition to Kirk’s recognition, the Fort Meade MEDDAC also had other clinics and providers recognized in other categories in the survey:



Category 3: Top 20 Specialty Care Providers with 100% Satisfaction

#9: Kimbrough Orthopedic Clinic – Dr. Suzanne Sinnott

#19: Kimbrough Optometry Clinic– Dr. Janna Lambson

#20: Dunham AHC Audiology Clinic– Dr. Thomas J. Hladnik



Category 4: Top 20 Primary Care Providers with 100% Satisfaction

#4: Rader AHC Family Medicine–Dr. Kelly Mitzen

#7: Rader AHC Family Medicine–Dr. Thomas Ryder



As a part of the Defense Health Network National Capital Region, the Fort Meade MEDDAC sustains the medical readiness of the Joint Force and TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries across its clinics that span across Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.

