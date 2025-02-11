USACE Louisville District prepares for possible flooding impacts across Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District is actively monitoring this weekend’s forecasted heavy rainfall and preparing for potential moderate flooding across Kentucky.



Due to recent rainfall, many of the district’s Flood Risk Management (FRM) reservoirs are already storing water at elevated levels. With additional heavy precipitation expected, USACE anticipates that high downstream river levels may prevent significant water releases through next week. In response, the district’s water management and

operations teams will be closely monitoring conditions throughout the weekend to manage potential flooding and minimize impacts on navigation.



All USACE-operated FRM projects currently have available flood storage capacity to help capture runoff and mitigate downstream flooding risks. The dams at these projects are operating as intended.



“Our Operations, Engineering and Emergency Management teams have been closely monitoring the weather forecasts and are proactively making adjustments to reservoir operations to prepare,” said Col. L. Reyn Mann,

USACE Louisville District commander. “We remain in close coordination with federal, state, and local agencies, as well as navigation industry partners, to reduce flood risks and protect our communities.”



Reservoir Impacts

Buckhorn Lake in Buckhorn, Kentucky, is likely to exceed elevation 805 early Saturday and remain above that elevation for several weeks. Water levels downstream of the dam may rise significantly on Saturday due to flow coming out of Squabble Creek. Buckhorn Dam will be releasing a minimum amount of water in accordance with the approved water control plan by the end of the day on Friday, Feb. 14. After downstream river levels recede, flood storage will be released.



Carr Creek, Cave Run, Green River, Barren River, Nolin River and Rough River lakes will all be releasing a minimum amount of water in accordance with the approved water control plan by the end of the day Friday in

preparation for the incoming rain Saturday through Sunday. Elevated pool levels will occur and remain at each of these projects for several weeks. After downstream river levels recede, flood storage will be evacuated.



Navigation Impacts

There are currently no impacts to Navigation. The lock and dam facilities on the Ohio River are operating for industry traffic. The lock and dam facilities on the Green River have ceased locking operations due to high water but navigation traffic continues to transit over the fixed weir dam.



The Louisville District manages eight reservoirs in Kentucky, which play a critical role in reducing flood impacts for downstream communities. These reservoirs are part of a broader system managed by USACE, designed to

temporarily store excess water from heavy rainfall until river and stream levels recede, preventing further downstream flooding.

USACE reminds the public to stay vigilant and prepared, as weather conditions can change rapidly. Resources for flood preparedness can be found at www.ready.gov/floods.



To view current lake levels, visit: http://www.lrl-wc.usace.army.mil/reports/lkreport.html.



USACE is committed to keeping the public informed as conditions change. For more information and for updates, visit: https://www.facebook.com/LouisvilleUSACE.

